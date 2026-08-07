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Lawyers for Andrew and Tristan Tate urge US judge to release them from jail - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lawyers for Andrew and Tristan Tate urge US judge to release them from jail

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Finance headlines Legal News Extradition Crime

Lawyers Ask US Judge to Release Andrew and Tristan Tate Amid Extradition Case

Extradition Proceedings and Legal Arguments

Lawyers Request Release from Jail

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Lawyers for social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate urged a U.S. judge on Friday to release the brothers from a Miami jail as they fight the British government's efforts to extradite them to face charges of rape, assault and facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation. 

In a filing in Miami federal court, the Tate brothers' lawyers said their "extraordinary public visibility" would make it impractical for them to try to flee, meaning there was no need to keep them behind bars until the extradition proceedings end. 

"It would be extraordinarily difficult for Andrew or Tristan to travel undetected or avoid attention," their lawyers wrote. 

They urged U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis to release them on bail on condition that they surrender their passports and submit to location monitoring. 

Background of the Case

Former Kickboxers Deny Wrongdoing

FORMER KICKBOXERS DENY WRONGDOING

Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, were arrested in Miami on July 18. Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on July 19 it had brought new charges against the two relating to alleged offenses involving four alleged victims between July 2010 and August 2017. 

The Tate brothers, both former kickboxers who have dual U.S. and British citizenship, have denied any wrongdoing. Their arrests marked a new chapter in the widening legal troubles for the brothers, who have built a large online following promoting their views on masculinity and wealth. Andrew Tate has previously described himself as a misogynist. 

Prosecutors' Response and Bail Hearing

Prosecutors with the Miami U.S. Attorney's Office are due to respond to the Tates' bid for release on bail by August 10, and Louis has scheduled a court hearing over their possible release for August 13. 

Prosecutors have previously said Louis should keep the brothers detained because there was a risk they could flee and because they posed dangers to the community. 

Timeline and Extradition Details

Legal Process and Deadlines

The legal process for determining whether the Tate brothers may be extradited could take months. Britain has until September 16 to submit its full extradition request to the State Department, U.S. court records show. 

Previous Charges in Britain

Warrants and Pending Pleas

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate had previously faced rape and human trafficking charges in Britain related to three alleged victims, the CPS said. A British judge issued a warrant for their arrests in January 2024. They have not appeared in British court to enter a plea to those charges. 

Britain is seeking to extradite the brothers to face both sets of charges. 

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Tate attorneys claim their “extraordinary public visibility” prevents them from fleeing, making bail appropriate. (m.investing.com)
  • A detention hearing is scheduled for August 13, while the UK has until September 16 to submit its full extradition request. (theguardian.com)
  • Lawyers emphasize the brothers’ consistent appearances at legal proceedings—including monthly returns to Romania—as proof they’re not flight risks. (reutersconnect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Andrew and Tristan Tate being held in Miami jail?
They are detained while fighting the UK's attempt to extradite them to face charges of rape, assault, and facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.
What arguments did the Tate brothers' lawyers make for their release?
Lawyers argued that the Tates' public visibility makes them unlikely to flee and requested release on bail with passport surrender and location monitoring.
What charges do Andrew and Tristan Tate face in the UK?
They face new rape, assault, and trafficking charges involving four alleged victims, as well as previous charges related to three other alleged victims.
When will the hearing on the Tates' bail request take place?
A US court hearing regarding their possible release on bail is scheduled for August 13.
How long could the extradition process for the Tate brothers take?
The legal process may take months, with Britain required to submit a full extradition request by September 16.

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