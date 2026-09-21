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Romanian pro-Russian former presidential frontrunner under investigation for fraud - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Romanian pro-Russian former presidential frontrunner under investigation for fraud

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Eastern Europe Elections

Romanian Pro-Russian Ex-Presidential Candidate Probed for €1.1M Fraud

Investigation and Political Context

Fraud Allegations Against Calin Georgescu

BUCHAREST, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Romanian prosecutors said on Monday they were investigating Calin Georgescu, the pro-Russian former frontrunner in the country's 2024 canceled presidential election, in a €1.1 million ($1.26 million) fraud scheme.

Background: Canceled Election and Russian Interference

The European Union and NATO state canceled its presidential election in December 2024 on account of suspected Russian interference in favour of Georgescu, a strong critic of NATO, Brussels and Western support for Ukraine. Moscow denied the accusations of meddling in the election.

The ballot was re-run in May 2025 and was ultimately won by pro-European centrist President Nicusor Dan.

Legal Troubles and Previous Charges

Georgescu, who was banned from running again but remains popular, is already on trial in two separate cases, one on charges of attempting to disrupt national security after the election was canceled, the second for promoting Romania's 1930s fascist leaders, which is illegal. He has denied all wrongdoing.

Details of the Fraud Investigation

Prosecutors' Actions and Allegations

Prosecutors raided his home early on Monday and brought him in for questioning in a separate investigation for alleged fraud and setting up an organized crime group.

Scheme Involving Romanian Businessman

Prosecutors said Georgescu and two other suspects prompted a Romanian businessman from the central county of Buzau to give them €1.1 million by making him believe they could help him get a credit line of up to €15 million from a foreign financial institution.

Georgescu declined to comment to reporters about the prosecutors' allegations while being brought in for questioning.     

Broader Impact and Response

Political and Social Consequences

Romania's canceled ballot left voters deeply divided, stoked mistrust in state institutions and fueled support for the far right.

Hybrid Attacks and Disinformation

Prosecutors have said several criminal investigations had revealed a pattern of hybrid attacks against Romania seeking to influence voters and weaken state institutions. The campaign included cyber attacks, public events and online disinformation associated with pro-Russian propaganda channels.

Moscow has denied involvement in disinformation campaigns.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8703 euros)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Prosecutors raided Georgescu’s home and seized evidence including a suspected fake diplomatic ID and a phone‑jamming device during fraud investigations by DIICOT involving €1.1 million from a businessman under promise of foreign credit lines (agerpres.ro)
  • Investigators have requested information from four countries—Latvia, Italy, the UK and Switzerland—and are probing a criminal group that may include ties to Russian‑linked financial channels (agerpres.ro)
  • The investigation adds to existing trials against Georgescu for subverting national security and promoting fascist ideologies, as well as broader concerns over pro‑Russian hybrid interference that led to the annulment of Romania’s 2024 presidential vote (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Calin Georgescu?
Calin Georgescu is a pro-Russian former frontrunner in Romania's 2024 presidential election, currently under investigation for fraud.
What fraud allegations is Georgescu facing?
Prosecutors allege Georgescu and others convinced a businessman to give €1.1 million by falsely promising to secure a €15 million credit line.
Has Calin Georgescu faced other legal troubles?
Yes, he is already on trial for trying to disrupt national security and for promoting fascist leaders, which is illegal in Romania.

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