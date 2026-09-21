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Pope Leo sets packed agenda for November trip to Peru, Argentina, Uruguay - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pope Leo sets packed agenda for November trip to Peru, Argentina, Uruguay

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Pope Leo Schedules 11-Day South American Tour Covering 10 Cities in November

Pope Leo's Upcoming South American Tour: Details and Context

By Joshua McElwee

Tour Overview and Itinerary

VATICAN CITY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Pope Leo will undertake one of the most intense foreign trips by a Catholic leader in decades in November, leading some 50 events during an 11-day tour of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, the Vatican said on Monday.

Leo will travel some 31,000 km (19,260 miles) over the 10-city tour and give 36 speeches, including to Argentine President Javier Milei, a right-wing libertarian seen as a close ally to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Key Meetings and Events

The first U.S. pope attracted ⁠Trump's ire earlier this year after criticizing the Iran war.

Leo, who previously spent decades as a missionary in Peru, will also have dinner with the priests of Peru's northwestern city of Chiclayo, where he served as bishop from 2015 to 2023. 

Special Visits and Addresses

Other events on the pope's itinerary for the November 6 to November 17 tour include a visit to a federal prison complex in Buenos Aires, a Mass at a famous Catholic shrine in Lujan, Argentina, and a special address "on the challenges and hopes for the future of the Peruvian people" in Lima.

Pope Leo's Background and Health

Leo, originally from Chicago, also has Peruvian citizenship. The pope, 71, is relatively young for a pontiff and in good health. The South America trip will be his fifth tour outside Italy in 2026. 

Historical Context: Previous Papal Visits to South America

A Catholic pope ​has not visited South America since ​the ⁠late Pope Francis made a trip to Chile and Peru in 2018. Francis, originally from Argentina ⁠and ​the first pope from the ​Americas, never made a visit to his home country as ​pontiff.

Francis's Final Tours

Francis, who died in April 2025, made an even longer trip in September 2024, travelling nearly 33,000 km across a 12-day tour of Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore. 

Event Comparison

However, the Argentine pontiff, then in precarious health and using a wheelchair, only held about 30 events on that tour.

(Reporting by Joshua McElweeEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Pope Leo XIV’s tour spans Uruguay (Nov 6–8), Argentina (Nov 8–11), and Peru (Nov 11–17), visiting a total of 10 cities over 11 days, his sixth international trip in 2026 (vaticannews.va).
  • In Peru, the pope will revisit Lima, Chiclayo, Cusco and Pucallpa — significant as his decades‑long missionary work and Peruvian citizenship underscore his deep connection to the country (internazionale.it).
  • This will mark the first papal visit to Argentina since Pope John Paul II in 1987 — Pope Francis, though Argentinian, never returned to his homeland as pontiff — and Uruguay’s first since St. John Paul II in 1988 (vaticannews.va).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What countries will Pope Leo visit in November?
Pope Leo will visit Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru during his 11-day trip in November.
How many events will Pope Leo attend during his South America trip?
Pope Leo will lead around 50 events across 10 cities during the tour.
What is notable about Pope Leo’s connection to Peru?
Pope Leo previously served as a missionary and bishop in Peru, and holds Peruvian citizenship.
When was the last time a Catholic pope visited South America?
The last papal visit to South America was by Pope Francis in 2018.

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