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Venice considering raising tourist entry fee to $34 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Venice considering raising tourist entry fee to $34

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Venice Considers Increasing Tourist Entry Fee and Extending Charge Period

Venice's Plans to Adjust Tourist Entry Fees

Current Fee Structure and Proposed Changes

ROME, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Venice is looking at expanding its tourist entry fee, applying it for a longer period of the year and raising the daily charge to as much as €30 ($34), a senior official in the city government has said.

Budget and taxation councillor Michele Zuin said the current fee of €5 to €10 was too low to safeguard against overtourism, but said the new price for 2027 would have to be discussed and agreed with the government.

Concerns Over Deterrent Effect

"The current €5-10 charge is affordable for virtually everyone; the risk is that it no longer has the deterrent effect that this measure is supposed to have,” Zuin told the Sunday edition of regional daily Il Gazzettino.

Potential Maximum Fee and Discussions

In remarks that were widely picked up by national media on Monday, the councillor said there was "even talk of (going up to) €50", but added that authorities could settle for a maximum charge of €30.

Background and Impact of the Tourist Fee

Implementation and Exemptions

The tourist fee, applicable only to day-trippers, was introduced in 2024, in a world first. Early bookers get to pay the lower rate, and there are several exemptions, including for children under 14. 

Revenue and Operational Period

In 2026, it was operational on selected days from April 3 to July 26, from 8.30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and brought into city coffers more than €5.2 million from the sale of just under 680,000 entry tickets. 

Purpose and Local Perspective

In a city that has long suffered from overtourism and depopulation, local officials say the scheme is meant to encourage visitors to avoid the most crowded periods of the year, such as the May Day public holiday.($1 = 0.8711 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Venice’s day‑tripper fee, introduced in 2024, raised over €5.2 million from ~680,000 tickets on 60 days in 2026, yet failed to curb visitor numbers, prompting proposals for a hike to €30 or even €50. (lonelyplanet.com)
  • In early trials, the €5 fee generated far more revenue than expected—€2.4 million in 2024—highlighting its limited deterrent effect. (theguardian.com)
  • Venice officials intend to apply the fee over a longer season and discuss raising it to €30–€50 in 2027, aiming to restore its intended deterrent impact. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current Venice tourist entry fee?
The current entry fee for tourists visiting Venice ranges from €5 to €10, depending on the booking time and exemptions.
Why is Venice considering raising the tourist entry fee?
Venice officials believe the current fee is too low to deter overtourism and want to increase it to better protect the city.
How much could the new Venice entry fee be?
Authorities are discussing raising the fee to as much as €30 ($34), with some suggestions even up to €50.
Who has to pay the Venice entry fee?
The entry fee applies to day-trippers, but there are exemptions for children under 14 and for early bookers.
When was the Venice tourist entry fee introduced?
The tourist entry fee for day visitors was introduced in 2024 as a measure to combat overtourism.

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