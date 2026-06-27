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Soccer-England beat Panama 2-0 to win Group L

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 27, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 27, 2026

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Sports World Cup England Football

Soccer-Bellingham and Kane shine as England sink Panama to top group

England's Victory Over Panama Secures Top Spot in Group L

By Fernando Kallas

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 27 (Reuters) - Jude Bellingham dragged England out of a rainy New Jersey grind on Saturday, scoring one goal and creating another for Harry Kane as Thomas Tuchel's side beat Panama 2-0 to top Group L and avoid a nervy route through the World Cup knockout phase.

England finished with seven points, ahead of Croatia on six, after their 2-1 win against Ghana, who ended on four. Panama lost all three matches and finished bottom. England will play one of the eight best third-placed teams in the Round of 32.

Key Moments of the Match

After a flat first half and a frustrating hour in which England dominated possession without cutting Panama open, Bellingham finally forced the breakthrough in the 62nd minute.

Bukayo Saka's corner from the left dropped into a crowded box, where Bellingham, despite being held by a defender, wrestled enough space to stab a left-footed finish past goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

Five minutes later, Bellingham took charge again on the left and clipped in a cross for Kane, who rose above his marker to head home. It was Kane's 11th World Cup goal for England, moving him past Gary Lineker's mark of 10 and making him the country's all-time leading scorer at World Cups.

The goal transformed the mood at the New York New Jersey Stadium, where anxious England supporters who had spent much of the afternoon biting their nails were soon singing along to Bon Jovi during the hydration break.

Player Reactions

"A solid performance again, against a side with fast, tricky players," Kane told broadcaster ITV.

"They had little moments but overall we controlled it pretty well. First half maybe a little bit sloppy in the final third, got better in the second half. Would have liked to see out the game a little bit easier.

"Overall just a good win. Another proud one (record) to reach, let's hope it's not the last instalment."

Team Changes and Tactical Analysis

Lineup Adjustments

FIVE CHANGES AND SIMILAR STRUGGLES

Tuchel had made five changes from the side held 0-0 by Ghana. Reece James missed out with a hamstring problem, with Jarell Quansah starting at right back, while Nico O'Reilly returned at left back. 

Declan Rice was rested and Morgan Rogers came into a more attack-minded midfield. Saka and Marcus Rashford replaced Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon.

First Half Opportunities

Rashford had England's first clear opening in the seventh minute, driving a low shot from the edge of the box that forced Mosquera into a fine save. Much of England's early work came through Rashford and Bellingham on the left, but Panama remained dangerous on the break and Jordan Pickford had to save well from Jose Rodriguez in the 26th minute.

England became increasingly predictable. Rashford saw plenty of the ball but often held it too long, while Saka was isolated on the right and quickly surrounded whenever he tried to drive forward.

Rashford headed wide from close range in the 37th minute and Elliot Anderson tested Mosquera from distance. Rashford then curled a free kick narrowly wide before halftime.

Second Half Developments

Tuchel made no changes at the interval and England continued to labour. Kane failed to control a ball from close range in the 51st minute after Panama almost turned it into their own net, before Mosquera parried another Kane effort six minutes later.

But Bellingham's intervention changed everything, giving England a victory built more on persistence than fluency — and sending them through as group winners.

There was still time late on for Jordan Henderson to come on and become the first England player to play at four World Cups.

Match Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in East Rutherford, New JerseyEditing by Christian Radnedge)

Key Takeaways

  • Jude Bellingham opened the scoring before assisting Kane five minutes later, breaking England’s group-stage deadlock after a goalless first half.
  • Harry Kane’s header marked his 11th World Cup goal, surpassing Gary Lineker’s previous record of 10 for England (globalbankingandfinance.com).
  • England finish Group L as winners and will face a third‑placed team in the Round of 32, likely Senegal or DR Congo, while Panama exit without a goal or point (cadenaser.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored for England in the match against Panama?
Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored for England.
What record did Harry Kane set in this match?
Harry Kane became England's all-time record scorer at World Cups with 11 goals.
What was the final score between England and Panama?
England beat Panama 2-0.
What stage does England advance to after winning Group L?
England will play a third-placed team in the Round of 32.
Where was the match between England and Panama held?
The match was held in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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