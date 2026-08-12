1,200 Evacuated in Northern France as Wildfire Spreads Near Coast

Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuation and Raises Financial Concerns

Evacuation Details

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - About 1,200 people were evacuated from a campsite due to two wildfires near the beach in the north of France, local officials said on Wednesday.

Wildfire Status and Challenges

Control Efforts and Fire Spread

The prefecture for the administrative department of Pas-de-Calais, in the country's north and bordering the Strait of Dover, said one of the wildfires was under control, but conditions were "unfavourable" for the other one. Access was difficult and the fire was spreading unimpeded toward the south.

Support for Evacuees

Affected campers were being moved to a shelter, the statement said.

Context: Wildfire Season in Europe

Contributing Factors

France and the wider European continent, the world's fastest-warming, have been battling an unusually active wildfire season, as a relatively wet winter fuelled growth in vegetation that then dried out during rolling heatwaves.

Financial Impact of Heatwaves

Estimated Costs

French environment minister Monique Barbut said earlier on Wednesday that the heatwaves could result in as much as €15 billion ($17 billion) in direct and indirect costs.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8674 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Manuel Ausloos; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)