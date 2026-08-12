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About 1,200 people evacuated from coastal wildfire in northern France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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headlines Environment Wildfires Europe France

1,200 Evacuated in Northern France as Wildfire Spreads Near Coast

Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuation and Raises Financial Concerns

Evacuation Details

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - About 1,200 people were evacuated from a campsite due to two wildfires near the beach in the north of France, local officials said on Wednesday.

Wildfire Status and Challenges

Control Efforts and Fire Spread

The prefecture for the administrative department of Pas-de-Calais, in the country's north and bordering the Strait of Dover, said one of the wildfires was under control, but conditions were "unfavourable" for the other one. Access was difficult and the fire was spreading unimpeded toward the south.

Support for Evacuees

Affected campers were being moved to a shelter, the statement said.

Context: Wildfire Season in Europe

Contributing Factors

France and the wider European continent, the world's fastest-warming, have been battling an unusually active wildfire season, as a relatively wet winter fuelled growth in vegetation that then dried out during rolling heatwaves.

Financial Impact of Heatwaves

Estimated Costs

French environment minister Monique Barbut said earlier on Wednesday that the heatwaves could result in as much as €15 billion ($17 billion) in direct and indirect costs. 

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8674 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Manuel Ausloos; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • About 1,200 evacuees relocated to shelters from a coastal campsite in Pas‑de‑Calais as of August 12, 2026.
  • One wildfire is now under control, but the other continues to spread southward with access challenges.
  • The unusually active European wildfire season, fueled by spring growth and rolling heatwaves, has seen record burn areas in France and heavy economic and environmental impacts.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were evacuated from the wildfire in northern France?
About 1,200 people were evacuated from a campsite near the beach in Pas-de-Calais, northern France.
Where did the wildfire evacuation take place in France?
The evacuation occurred in Pas-de-Calais, in northern France, bordering the Strait of Dover.
What caused increased wildfire activity in France this season?
A wet winter led to lush vegetation, which dried out in heatwaves, fueling more wildfires across France and Europe.
What are the estimated costs of the heatwaves in France?
French officials estimate that the heatwaves could result in up to €15 billion ($17 billion) in direct and indirect costs.
Were both wildfires in northern France brought under control?
While one wildfire was under control, local officials reported that the other was still spreading with difficult access.

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