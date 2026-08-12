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Syria receives first shipments at pier previously used by Russia - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Syria receives first shipments at pier previously used by Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Syria Receives First Wheat and Cement Shipments at Former Russian Tartous Berth

First Civilian Shipments Arrive at Tartous Port After Russian Handover

By Mahmoud Hassano

Arrival of Wheat and Cement Shipments

TARTOUS PORT, Syria Aug 12 (Reuters) - Syria received its first shipments of wheat and cement materials this week at a berth previously used by Russian forces, according to officials at the Tartous port, where Reuters reporters saw Russian forces packing up materials and moving out of parts of the pier. 

Both shipments arrived on Tuesday, two days after Damascus announced it had reached an agreement with Moscow on the future of Russian bases at Tartous and the Hmeimim airport, both in Syria's northwestern coastal regions. 

Agreement Details and Facility Management

Syria's foreign ministry said the deal would see Syria take over management of civilian facilities, including Hmeimim ​airport and the commercial berth at Tartous port, and that military facilities would be repurposed as joint training facilities. 

Operational Changes at Tartous Port

"We began operating berth 4 yesterday after taking it over from the Operations Department. Work commenced immediately with the reception of two vessels in succession," Youssef Arnous, the head of Tartous port's operations and investment department, told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said that specific berth could accommodate up to three vessels simultaneously and that storage yards directly opposite the pier could reduce vessel waiting time during anchorage. 

Origins of the Shipments and Russian Withdrawal

LSEG data showed that both vessels had come from Turkish ports but it was not immediately clear where they had originated. 

Reuters reporters at the port on Wednesday saw Russian forces moving out of a building near the pier and relocating material to another military facility nearby.

Russian Military Presence and Future Arrangements

It was not immediately clear how many Russian forces remain at Tartous or in Hmeimim. A Syrian source familiar with the arrangement said some Russian military forces would stay in Syria as part of the deal.

The future of the bases became uncertain after Russian ally Bashar al-Assad fled the country in  2024. The memorandum followed 18 months of intensive negotiations. 

Geopolitical Significance of Tartous and Hmeimim

Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it saw the deal as "an important step aimed at further improving bilateral cooperation in the military sphere". 

Russia has long viewed its naval and air bases in Syria ​as a key source of geopolitical clout in the Middle East and power projection across the Mediterranean and into Africa. 

Strategic Role of Tartous Facility

The Tartous facility is Russia's only Mediterranean repair and replenishment hub, and Moscow has ‌used ⁠Syria as a staging post to fly its military contractors in and out of Africa.

Reuters reported in July that parts of the fourth berth in Tartous that had been used by Russia's military would be transformed into a commercial and logistics hub. 

(Reporting by Mahmoud Hassano and Feras Dalatey; Writing by Maya GebeilyEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • On August 10, Syria and Russia signed a memorandum allowing Syria to take over civilian facilities like Tartous commercial berth and Hmeimim airport, with military zones to become joint training centers.
  • On August 11 and 12, Syria received its first commercial shipments (wheat and cement) at the reclaimed berth 4, previously under Russian control.
  • Tartous is Russia’s only naval facility in the Mediterranean, strategically vital for its regional logistics; the transition marks a significant shift in Russia’s military footprint in Syria.

Frequently Asked Questions

What materials were included in Syria's first shipments at the Tartous port?
The shipments included wheat and cement materials, which arrived at a berth previously used by Russian forces.
What agreement was reached between Syria and Russia regarding the Tartous port?
Syria and Russia agreed Syria would take over management of civilian facilities at Tartous port, while some military areas would be repurposed for joint training.
How many vessels can the newly opened berth at Tartous accommodate?
The specific berth can accommodate up to three vessels simultaneously.
What changes did Reuters reporters observe at the Tartous port?
Reporters saw Russian forces packing up and relocating materials, indicating a transition of management at the port.
Why is the Tartous facility significant for Russia?
The Tartous facility is Russia's only Mediterranean repair and replenishment hub, providing strategic access to the Middle East and Africa.

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