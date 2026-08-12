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Russia publishes list of 224 Ukrainian POWs it says it is ready to swap amid dispute with Kyiv - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia publishes list of 224 Ukrainian POWs it says it is ready to swap amid dispute with Kyiv

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics Conflict International Relations

Russia Publishes List of 224 Ukrainian POWs Ready for Exchange Amid Dispute

Dispute Over Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia's human rights commissioner published on Wednesday a list of 224 Ukrainian prisoners of war that she said Moscow was ready to exchange but that Kyiv had rejected, part of a dispute over which side is hampering exchange efforts.

Background of Prisoner Exchanges

Thousands of prisoners have been exchanged since the start of the full-scale war in February 2022. An agreement in May to swap a further 1,000 captives each was one of the main tangible results of U.S.-brokered peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Recent Allegations and Accusations

A number of exchanges have taken place since then, but on Monday "I Want to Find", a Ukrainian government-backed project that tracks the status of captured or killed Russian soldiers, accused Moscow of excluding from exchange lists POWs from Russian-held territory in Ukraine.

Russia's Response to Accusations

Denying the allegation in a video statement, Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova said Russia did not discriminate against those  from Russian-held parts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"For our part, we are ready for an exchange," she said in a statement, saying Russia had proposed three different lists of potential candidates for a swap to Ukraine over the past month. "But Ukraine is refusing to take back its own citizens."

Her statement linked to a list of 224 Ukrainians she said Kyiv had most recently declined to exchange.

Ukraine's Rebuttal

Ukraine's parliamentary commissioner for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said the claim that Ukraine had rejected proposed swaps was "cynical lies".

"Ukraine is always committed to bringing back every one of its citizens—and works toward this goal every day," he said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.

Lack of Transparency and Accusations of Abuse

Neither side publishes comprehensive figures for the number of prisoners of war it holds and both accuse the other of abuses.

Reports from International Observers

On Monday, a U.N. human rights official said U.N. monitoring showed ongoing "widespread and systematic torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian detainees by the Russian Federation authorities."

The monitoring had also documented torture and ill-treatment of Russian POWs held by Ukraine, but "on a fundamentally different scale,” the official said at an informal Security Council meeting. 

Russia's representative at the meeting rejected the allegations against it. 

Reporting and Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra PrenticeEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia claims they proposed three separate exchange lists, including one with 224 names, which Ukraine purportedly rejected, prompting accusations of bad faith from both sides
  • Ukraine’s human rights commissioner called Russia’s claims “cynical lies,” reaffirming Kyiv’s commitment to repatriating all its citizens
  • UN monitoring continues to document widespread and systematic torture and ill‑treatment of Ukrainian POWs in Russian custody and, to a lesser extent, mistreatment of Russian POWs in Ukraine

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Ukrainian POWs is Russia offering to exchange?
Russia has published a list of 224 Ukrainian prisoners of war that it says it is ready to exchange with Ukraine.
What is the dispute between Russia and Ukraine regarding POW exchanges?
The dispute centers on which side is hindering prisoner exchanges, with each accusing the other of obstructing the process.
What did the Ukrainian government say about Russia's claims?
Ukraine's parliamentary commissioner for human rights denied Russia's claim, calling it 'cynical lies' and stating that Ukraine is committed to bringing back its citizens.
What did the United Nations report about POW treatment?
A U.N. official reported ongoing widespread torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian POWs by Russian authorities, with some mistreatment also documented for Russian POWs held by Ukraine.
Have there been previous prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine?
Yes, thousands of prisoners have been exchanged since the start of the full-scale war in February 2022, with an agreement in May 2023 involving additional swaps.

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