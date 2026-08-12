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Spain rejects discussing sovereignty of enclaves with Morocco - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain rejects discussing sovereignty of enclaves with Morocco

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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International Relations Politics Spain Morocco Sovereignty

Spain Rejects Sovereignty Talks on Ceuta and Melilla Amid Morocco Dispute

Dispute Over Ceuta and Melilla: Sovereignty, Security, and Diplomatic Tensions

Background of the Ceuta and Melilla Dispute

MADRID, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The status of the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla as Spanish territories is not up for discussion, Spanish officials said on Wednesday, after Morocco's justice minister reiterated Rabat's sovereignty claims over the cities.

Morocco's Renewed Claims and Recent Border Crisis

Tuesday's remarks by Abdellatif Ouahbi to Asharq TV marked the first time Rabat has publicly raised the contentious issue since Ceuta's border crisis in late July, during which an estimated 72,000 migrants briefly crossed into the enclave. At least 96 people died in the mass border rush.

Ouahbi said his country always raised the issue of the cities' status in negotiations with Spain, with a long-term goal of achieving a resolution through dialogue.

Historical Context and Spanish Position

Since its independence in 1956, Morocco has regarded Ceuta and Melilla as occupied by Spain, arguing sovereignty over them should ultimately be transferred to Rabat. Madrid considers them integral parts of its territory since the 17th and 15th centuries, respectively.

Spanish Government's Response

"Ceuta and Melilla aren't just Spanish; they're super-Spanish and cannot be touched," Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles told reporters in Ceuta when asked about Ouahbi's comments. 

"Any attack on Ceuta and Melilla is an attack on Spain as a whole. It must never happen again," she added, referring to the border crisis.

The Spanish government has largely praised Moroccan authorities for their cooperation in repatriating the migrants, blaming the crisis on people-smuggling mafias.

In a separate statement, Spain's Foreign Ministry said Spain's territorial integrity "has not been, and will never be, discussed with anyone".

Security Measures and Migrant Repatriation

Morocco's Security Response

Separately, Morocco's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday it had stepped up security near the borders with Ceuta and Melilla over online calls for another mass crossing attempt on August 15, warning it would prosecute organisers and participants.

"The ministry calls on everyone to remain vigilant and responsible and not to be drawn into such suspicious and misleading calls, given the risks they may pose to people's lives," it said in a statement, also urging Spain to accelerate the return of unaccompanied Moroccan minors in Ceuta.

Spain's Approach to Repatriation

Last week, Spanish Youth Minister Sira Rego said Madrid would evaluate Morocco's offer to repatriate the children on a case-by-case basis.

(Reporting by David Latona and Joan Faus in Spain, Ahmed El Jechtimi in Morocco; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Morocco’s justice minister Abdellatif Ouahbi publicly reiterated sovereignty claims over Ceuta and Melilla—the first such statement since the July 2026 border crisis.
  • Spain’s Defence and Foreign Ministries emphatically stated that the enclaves’ status is non‑negotiable and that any challenge constitutes an attack on Spain.
  • Morocco has beefed up border security ahead of planned mass‑crossing calls on August 15, while Spain continues repatriating unaccompanied Moroccan minors case‑by‑case.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Morocco’s recent position on Ceuta and Melilla?
Morocco's justice minister reiterated claims to sovereignty over Ceuta and Melilla, stating the issue is always raised in talks with Spain.
How did Spain respond to Morocco’s sovereignty claims?
Spanish officials rejected any discussion of the territories' sovereignty, reaffirming Ceuta and Melilla as integral parts of Spain.
What sparked the latest tension between Spain and Morocco?
Tensions rose after Morocco's minister publicly raised sovereignty claims following a July border crisis where thousands of migrants crossed into Ceuta.
What action did Moroccan authorities take following the border crisis?
Morocco increased security at the borders and warned against mass crossing attempts, promising to prosecute organizers.
What is Spain’s stance on the return of Moroccan minors?
Spain said it would evaluate Morocco's offer to repatriate unaccompanied minors on a case-by-case basis.

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