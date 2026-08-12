EU, 26 Countries Condemn Iran’s Executions of Protesters in Joint Statement
International Response to Iran's Executions of Protesters
Joint Statement by the EU and 26 Countries
PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The EU and 26 countries condemned Iran's executions of protesters in a joint statement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday.
Demands Made to Iran
The countries called on Iran to listen to its people, take meaningful steps toward ensuring respect for human rights, immediately end use of the death penalty and release those arbitrarily detained.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by ELizabeth Pineau; Writing by Inti Landauro; Editing by Makini Brice)