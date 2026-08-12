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EU, 26 countries condemn Iran's executions of protesters - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU, 26 countries condemn Iran's executions of protesters

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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EU, 26 Countries Condemn Iran’s Executions of Protesters in Joint Statement

International Response to Iran's Executions of Protesters

Joint Statement by the EU and 26 Countries

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The EU and 26 countries condemned Iran's executions of protesters in a joint statement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday.

Demands Made to Iran

The countries called on Iran to listen to its people, take meaningful steps toward ensuring respect for human rights, immediately end use of the death penalty and release those arbitrarily detained.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by ELizabeth Pineau; Writing by Inti Landauro; Editing by Makini Brice)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU, joined by 26 nations, issued a unified condemnation of Iran’s execution of protesters, demanding an end to the death penalty and arbitrary detentions, as confirmed by French Foreign Minister Jean‑Noël Barrot.
  • This follows repeated EU denunciations: earlier in 2026, the EU and European Parliament strongly condemned lethal crackdowns on demonstrators, internet blackouts, and executions, and adopted sanctions and resolutions demanding respect for human rights, abolition of capital punishment, and release of detainees (eeas.europa.eu).
  • NGOs report that since January protests, Iran has executed or sentenced dozens of protesters, with Amnesty International and media citing at least 26 executions to date, underscoring the urgency behind the EU’s call (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the EU and 26 countries condemn regarding Iran?
They condemned Iran's executions of protesters in a joint statement.
What actions did the EU and other countries urge Iran to take?
They called on Iran to respect human rights, end the use of the death penalty, and release those arbitrarily detained.
Who announced the joint condemnation statement?
The statement was announced by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
What issue is at the center of the joint statement against Iran?
The executions of protesters and the broader issue of respect for human rights in Iran.

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