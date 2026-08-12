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Serial UK sex attacker jailed for life for double murder, rape after police failings - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Serial UK sex attacker jailed for life for double murder, rape after police failings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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UK Serial Sex Attacker Sentenced to Life Following Police Mistakes

Serial Sex Attacker Simon Levy: Crimes, Convictions, and Police Failures

Overview of the Case

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A British serial sex attacker was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in jail on Wednesday, after he was convicted of two murders and rape following an escalating spree of sexual offences which police and prosecutors failed to stop.

Simon Levy, 40, was found guilty last week of the murder of Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo in March 2025 and of Sheryl Wilkins in August 2025, as well as the rape and serious assault of a third woman in January that year.

Timeline of Offences and Arrests

Initial Arrests and Missed Opportunities

Police had arrested Levy several times for sexual assaults against women on rush-hours trains before he was again arrested on suspicion of murdering Valencia-Trujillo, 53, in April 2025.

But Levy was released and sexually assaulted five women before he killed Wilkins, 39, in a brutal attack.

Sentencing and Judge's Remarks

Judge Mark Lucraft said Levy was "clearly someone who ruthlessly exploits others for your own personal, sexual satisfaction" as he sentenced him to a whole-life order without the possibility of parole for the murder of Valencia-Trujillo and Wilkins.

He was also sentenced for two counts of rape, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and intentional strangulation in relation to a third woman.

Additional Convictions and Pattern of Behaviour

Sexual Assaults on Public Transport

Levy was separately convicted in February of sexually assaulting 10 women on London trains between October 2023 and May 2025, with six of the attacks in early 2025, and an 11th charge of sexually assaulting a prison officer in April 2022.

Police and Prosecutorial Failures

Systemic Issues and Public Response

His crimes and the failures by police and prosecutors which allowed him to continue offending has prompted questions, while London's Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog for downgrading him to a medium-risk offender.

Statements from Officials

"Time and time again, opportunities to stop him were missed," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement.

"I am appalled by his crimes and the failures across multiple agencies that could have prevented him from harming, and ultimately killing, more women."

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • Levy had a history of predatory sexual offences—including assault and rape of vulnerable women on rush‑hour trains and in other settings—yet repeatedly avoided detention before ultimately murdering two women (Carmenza Valencia‑Trujillo in March 2025 and Sheryl Wilkins in August 2025) and raping a third • multiple convictions and DNA evidence tied him to the crimes (theguardian.com)
  • Police and prosecutors made repeated missteps—Levy was arrested for suspected murder in April 2025 but released, only to go on to sexually assault five women before committing a second murder—prompting the Metropolitan Police to self‑refer to the watchdog and triggering widespread condemnation from city leadership (reddit.com)
  • Judge Mark Lucraft imposed a whole‑life order (no parole) for the murders and additional separate sentences for rape, grievous bodily harm with intent, and intentional strangulation; the case has intensified scrutiny of systemic failures to protect vulnerable women and invoked calls for reform in policing and prosecution oversight (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sentenced in the UK serial sex attacker case?
Simon Levy, 40, was sentenced to life in jail for double murder and rape.
Which victims were murdered by Simon Levy?
Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo and Sheryl Wilkins were killed by Simon Levy in 2025.
What police failings are highlighted in the case?
Police arrested Levy several times before but released him, allowing him to commit further assaults and murders.
How many women were sexually assaulted by Simon Levy?
Simon Levy was convicted of sexually assaulting at least 11 women between 2022 and 2025.
What actions did police take after the case?
London's Metropolitan Police referred itself to the police watchdog following criticisms of its handling of the case.

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