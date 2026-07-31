UK Finance Minister Says FIFA’s World Cup Sale Plan Is Collapsing
Finance Minister Comments on FIFA World Cup Stake Sale
Background of FIFA's World Cup Sale Proposal
LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey said on Friday he was proud that English and European soccer authorities had galvanised the opposition to FIFA's plans to sell a stake in the World Cup, a proposal that he said now appeared to be collapsing.
Minister's Statement on the Opposition
"I think FIFA's plans are falling apart, and I'm dead proud ... that the FA and UEFA have lead the charge against the idea the World Cup's for sale," Healey told reporters. "I want to see these plans put to one side."
Reporting and Authorship
(Reporting by Muvija M Writing by William Schomberg)