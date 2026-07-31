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Finance

UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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UK Finance Minister Says FIFA’s World Cup Sale Plan Is Collapsing

Finance Minister Comments on FIFA World Cup Stake Sale

Background of FIFA's World Cup Sale Proposal

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey said on Friday he was proud that English and European soccer authorities had galvanised the opposition to FIFA's plans to sell a stake in the World Cup, a proposal that he said now appeared to be collapsing.

Minister's Statement on the Opposition

"I think FIFA's plans are falling apart, and I'm dead proud ... that the FA and UEFA have lead the charge against the idea the World Cup's for sale," Healey told reporters. "I want to see these plans put to one side."

Reporting and Authorship

(Reporting by Muvija M Writing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • John Healey claims FIFA’s plan to sell a World Cup stake is unraveling, crediting the FA and UEFA for leading the pushback.
  • FIFA had proposed offering up to 20% of a new $20 billion commercial entity to private investors, sparking strong resistance across Europe.
  • UEFA, European leagues and EU officials have all condemned the plan, with some federations threatening a boycott if it proceeds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UK finance minister say about FIFA's World Cup sale plan?
The UK finance minister stated that FIFA's plans to sell a stake in the World Cup appear to be collapsing.
Who led the opposition to FIFA’s World Cup stake sale?
English and European soccer authorities, including the FA and UEFA, led the opposition.
What is the current status of FIFA's World Cup sale proposal?
The sale proposal now appears to be falling apart according to UK officials.
Why did the FA and UEFA oppose FIFA’s plan?
They opposed the idea of selling a stake in the World Cup, asserting that the tournament is not for sale.
Where did the finance minister make these remarks?
He made the statements to reporters in London.

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