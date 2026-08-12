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Ukraine has retaken 745 sq km in 'precision' operation this year, Zelenskiy says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine has retaken 745 sq km in 'precision' operation this year, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Ukraine Geopolitics

Ukraine Liberates 745 Sq Km in Planned Operation, Zelenskiy Announces

Ukrainian Forces Achieve Significant Gains in Southeastern Front

Operation Overview and Strategic Advances

KYIV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have liberated 745 square km (288 square miles) of Russian-occupied land this year across a swathe of the southeastern front, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, hailing an operation he said went "exactly as planned".

Pressure on Moscow's War Effort

Ukraine's military has sought to heap pressure on Moscow's war effort in recent months, counterattacking on parts of the 1,200-km front and striking logistics and energy infrastructure.

Territorial Gains and Regional Impact

Zelenskiy said 26 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions had been brought back under Kyiv's control. They are located along an approximately 60 km stretch of the front where the borders of the three regions meet.

Precision and Execution of the Offensive

"This offensive operation of ours was carried out with precision – exactly as planned," he said on X, crediting Kyiv's air-assault forces and other units.

Current Situation and Ongoing Challenges

Control of Liberated Areas

According to a battlefield map by Ukrainian open-source group DeepState, much of the area remains in a grey zone that is not fully controlled by either side. Some is marked as still Russian-controlled.

Evidence and Verification

A video posted by Ukraine's General Staff on Wednesday featured mostly drone-shot footage of its troops holding up the Ukrainian flag in the freed settlements. Reuters could not independently verify it.

Russian Response and Future Prospects

Russian Advances and Strategic Goals

Russia's battlefield advances have slowed this year across much of the front, analysts say, though its forces are still closing in on key cities in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Moscow's Demands

Moscow has demanded Kyiv give up the rest of the industrialised Donetsk region, which it refuses to do.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa and Dan Peleschuk;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine has liberated 745 sq km in 2026 — a substantial territorial gain concentrated along the southeastern front, particularly where Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions converge.
  • DeepState maps illustrate that much of the reclaimed territory remains in contested “gray zones,” reflecting the fluid, infiltration-heavy nature of the current battlefield.
  • Recent trends show Russian advances slowing and Ukrainian counteroffensives, supported by air‑assault and drone operations, enabling Kyiv to steadily push back in sectors including Synelnykivskyi and near the Kakhovka reservoir.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much territory has Ukraine regained in 2023?
Ukraine has retaken 745 square kilometers of Russian-occupied land since the beginning of 2023.
Which regions have Ukrainian forces liberated?
Ukrainian forces have liberated settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
What did President Zelenskiy say about the operation?
President Zelenskiy called the operation a 'precision' offensive that went exactly as planned.
What tactics did Ukraine use in their recent offensive?
Ukrainian forces used coordinated attacks, focusing on logistics and energy infrastructure, with air-assault and supporting units.
Has the advance been independently verified?
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield developments described by Ukrainian sources.

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