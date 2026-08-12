Ukraine Liberates 745 Sq Km in Planned Operation, Zelenskiy Announces

Ukrainian Forces Achieve Significant Gains in Southeastern Front

Operation Overview and Strategic Advances

KYIV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have liberated 745 square km (288 square miles) of Russian-occupied land this year across a swathe of the southeastern front, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, hailing an operation he said went "exactly as planned".

Pressure on Moscow's War Effort

Ukraine's military has sought to heap pressure on Moscow's war effort in recent months, counterattacking on parts of the 1,200-km front and striking logistics and energy infrastructure.

Territorial Gains and Regional Impact

Zelenskiy said 26 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions had been brought back under Kyiv's control. They are located along an approximately 60 km stretch of the front where the borders of the three regions meet.

Precision and Execution of the Offensive

"This offensive operation of ours was carried out with precision – exactly as planned," he said on X, crediting Kyiv's air-assault forces and other units.

Current Situation and Ongoing Challenges

Control of Liberated Areas

According to a battlefield map by Ukrainian open-source group DeepState, much of the area remains in a grey zone that is not fully controlled by either side. Some is marked as still Russian-controlled.

Evidence and Verification

A video posted by Ukraine's General Staff on Wednesday featured mostly drone-shot footage of its troops holding up the Ukrainian flag in the freed settlements. Reuters could not independently verify it.

Russian Response and Future Prospects

Russian Advances and Strategic Goals

Russia's battlefield advances have slowed this year across much of the front, analysts say, though its forces are still closing in on key cities in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Moscow's Demands

Moscow has demanded Kyiv give up the rest of the industrialised Donetsk region, which it refuses to do.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa and Dan Peleschuk;Editing by Alison Williams)