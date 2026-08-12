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Headlines

Israel's military says it targeted a Hamas commander planning attacks in Gaza

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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headlines Middle East Conflict Israel Gaza

Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Targets Hamas Commander Planning Attacks

Details of the Recent Airstrike and Its Aftermath

Overview of the Incident

Aug 12 (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike critically wounded a Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip, in an attack the Israeli military said targeted a Hamas commander planning attacks against Israeli troops operating in the territory.

It was the first such airstrike in over a week, after Israel scaled back major attacks under U.S. pressure to implement the latest iteration of President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

Location and Immediate Impact

Beit Lahiya Strike

Palestinian medics and witnesses said the man who was wounded was riding on a rickshaw in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli Military Statement

The Israeli military said in a statement that the man targeted was hit in an aerial strike in order to remove the threat to Israeli military troops.

It added that its forces would remain deployed in the area under the Southern Command in accordance with the agreement and would continue operations against immediate threats.

Casualties and Ongoing Conflict

Palestinian Casualties

Israeli fire has killed more than 1,250 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them civilians, since a U.S.-backed ceasefire halted two years of full-scale war in October.

Uncertainty Over Militant Deaths

It is unclear how many of those killed might be militants since Hamas does not usually disclose information about dead fighters.

Israeli Casualties

Four Israeli soldiers were killed by militants in Gaza over the same period, according to an Israeli tally.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The airstrike targeted a Hamas commander allegedly planning attacks on Israeli troops in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, critically injuring him while riding a rickshaw, according to Palestinian medics and witnesses.
  • This was the first Israeli airstrike in over a week, following a scale‑back in operations amid U.S. pressure to advance the latest iteration of former President Trump’s Gaza peace plan—anchored by a fragile ceasefire signed on October 9, 2025, involving phased demilitarization and governance reforms (apnews.com).
  • Since the ceasefire took effect in October, Gaza’s health ministry reports over 1,000 Palestinian deaths attributed to Israeli fire, while Israel confirms four soldiers killed by militants in the same period—highlighting the enduring instability (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was targeted in the recent Israeli airstrike in Gaza?
The Israeli military targeted a Hamas commander who was reportedly planning attacks against Israeli troops in Gaza.
Where did the Israeli airstrike occur in Gaza?
The airstrike occurred in Beit Lahiya, located in the northern Gaza Strip.
Why has Israel scaled back major attacks in Gaza recently?
Israel scaled back major attacks under U.S. pressure as part of a ceasefire agreement linked to President Trump's plan to end the war.
How many Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire?
More than 1,250 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since a U.S.-backed ceasefire halted two years of full-scale war in October.
How many Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza over the same period?
According to Israeli sources, four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

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