Tuchel: England Advances Past Panama, Set for World Cup Knockouts

England Secures World Cup Knockout Spot After Panama Victory

By Fernando Kallas

Match Summary and Key Moments

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 27 (Reuters) - Thomas Tuchel said England had done what was needed after Jude Bellingham dragged them through a stubborn Panama test on Saturday, scoring and setting up Harry Kane in a 2-0 win that sent them into the World Cup round of 32 as Group L winners.

England were made to work for more than an hour in rainy New Jersey before Bellingham broke the deadlock before crossing for Kane to head in his 11th World Cup goal, lifting him above Gary Lineker as England's all-time leading scorer at the tournament.

Tuchel's Post-Match Comments

"We did what was needed," Tuchel told reporters. "It was what we expected: a tough match against a physical opponent. They are a difficult team to score against and we were the only team to create this amount of chances and score twice.

"We were very aggressive, we had to be careful with counter-attacks. We deserved to win, but it was a hard piece of work."

Group Standings and Performance Analysis

England topped the group with seven points, ahead of Croatia on six, after another controlled but often laboured display in which Panama threatened on the break and forced England to remain alert before Bellingham's second-half interventions settled the match.

Resilience and Team Spirit

Tuchel said England's resilience and team spirit would be key factors going forward in the tournament.

Building for the Knockout Stages

"There's more to build on, you have to get so many details right and it's an aggressive approach to defend the one-on-ones," he said.

"The tournament starts again now in the knockouts. Now we collect our strengths and energy and build on what we have — we have the team spirit, fighting and belief. We will step up. The bigger the games get, the bigger we will get."

Injury Concerns

England, however, have an injury concern over right back Jarell Quansah before their next match in Atlanta.

Tuchel on Quansah's Injury

"Classic ankle twist," Tuchel said. "He's had it before, a matter of days, painful, he has his leg up high, ice. It will be a very tight race."

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Ed Osmond)