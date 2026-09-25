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Slovak PM Fico says government may lose majority over spat in coalition partner - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Slovak PM Fico says government may lose majority over spat in coalition partner

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Politics Slovakia Government Elections European Union

Slovak PM Fico Faces Potential Loss of Parliament Majority over Coalition Conflict

Coalition Tensions Threaten Government Stability

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday his leftist-nationalist government could lose its narrow majority in parliament because of a dispute in a junior ruling party that threatens its position a year before an election.

Dispute within the Slovak National Party (SNS)

• Fico, an outlier in the European Union over his pro-Russian views, has for months been trying to quell infighting in the far-right, pro-Russian Slovak National Party (SNS).

Leadership Demands and Ministerial Replacement

• The party's chief, Andrej Danko, has demanded the replacement of Environment Minister Tomas Taraba, whom his party had originally nominated.

Potential Formation of a New Parliamentary Group

• Taraba has hinted that he may form a new group with other government deputies after his departure from the cabinet, which would cost Fico's government its three-seat majority in the 150-member parliament.

Fico's Response and Call for Guarantees

• "This personnel decision by the SNS leads to the loss of the parliamentary majority," Fico said in a statement. "Therefore I am asking the SNS chairman and his Environment Minister Tomas Taraba, who have pledged support for this government, to announce guarantees for maintaining the majority."

Broader Political Context and Implications

• Fico has maintained warm relations with Russia and has raised concerns that NATO could provoke a war with Russia — contrary to Western intelligence reports of a rising threat of escalation by Moscow.

Possible Outcomes for the Government

• Fico said on Friday he would take back his proposal to sack Taraba, which he has filed with the country's president, if there is no agreement within the party.

• Such a step would kick the ball back to SNS leadership, challenging it to either accept that Taraba remains, or stop supporting the cabinet.

• The partner's infighting has the potential, at worst, to cause a government collapse. It could also bring forward an election if a super-majority of parliamentarians agree.

Election Prospects and Polling Data

• Opinion polls show the ruling parties may lose power to a host of liberal and conservative parties in an election, although the result would be highly uncertain given many parties polling near thresholds to enter parliament.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • The dispute between SNS leader Andrej Danko and Environment Minister Tomas Taraba risks undermining Fico’s coalition by stripping the government of its three‑seat majority.
  • Taraba’s potential return to the parliament, possibly with other deputies, could trigger a government collapse or even early elections without an SNS guarantee of support.
  • The instability adds pressure ahead of polls showing current ruling parties trailing liberal and conservative rivals, while Fico’s pro‑Russian stance and past confidence battles continue to shape government fragility.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Slovak government at risk of losing its parliamentary majority?
A dispute within the junior coalition partner, Slovak National Party, could lead to the departure of deputies, costing the government its three-seat majority.
What role does Environment Minister Tomas Taraba play in the crisis?
Tomas Taraba's potential removal and possible formation of a new group may shift the balance of power in parliament, threatening the coalition majority.
How has Prime Minister Robert Fico responded to the coalition infighting?
Fico has called for guarantees to maintain the coalition and said he may withdraw his proposal to sack Taraba if no agreement is reached.
What could happen if the coalition loses its majority in Slovakia?
The government could collapse or early elections may be called if the coalition no longer controls a parliament majority.

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