Slovak PM Fico Faces Potential Loss of Parliament Majority over Coalition Conflict

Coalition Tensions Threaten Government Stability

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday his leftist-nationalist government could lose its narrow majority in parliament because of a dispute in a junior ruling party that threatens its position a year before an election.

Dispute within the Slovak National Party (SNS)

• Fico, an outlier in the European Union over his pro-Russian views, has for months been trying to quell infighting in the far-right, pro-Russian Slovak National Party (SNS).

Leadership Demands and Ministerial Replacement

• The party's chief, Andrej Danko, has demanded the replacement of Environment Minister Tomas Taraba, whom his party had originally nominated.

Potential Formation of a New Parliamentary Group

• Taraba has hinted that he may form a new group with other government deputies after his departure from the cabinet, which would cost Fico's government its three-seat majority in the 150-member parliament.

Fico's Response and Call for Guarantees

• "This personnel decision by the SNS leads to the loss of the parliamentary majority," Fico said in a statement. "Therefore I am asking the SNS chairman and his Environment Minister Tomas Taraba, who have pledged support for this government, to announce guarantees for maintaining the majority."

Broader Political Context and Implications

• Fico has maintained warm relations with Russia and has raised concerns that NATO could provoke a war with Russia — contrary to Western intelligence reports of a rising threat of escalation by Moscow.

Possible Outcomes for the Government

• Fico said on Friday he would take back his proposal to sack Taraba, which he has filed with the country's president, if there is no agreement within the party.

• Such a step would kick the ball back to SNS leadership, challenging it to either accept that Taraba remains, or stop supporting the cabinet.

• The partner's infighting has the potential, at worst, to cause a government collapse. It could also bring forward an election if a super-majority of parliamentarians agree.

Election Prospects and Polling Data

• Opinion polls show the ruling parties may lose power to a host of liberal and conservative parties in an election, although the result would be highly uncertain given many parties polling near thresholds to enter parliament.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague, Editing by Timothy Heritage)