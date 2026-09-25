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Pope Leo voices alarm on assisted dying laws in France - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pope Leo voices alarm on assisted dying laws in France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Pope Leo Reiterates Catholic Opposition to France's Assisted Dying Law

Pope Leo's Visit to France and the Church's Stance on Assisted Dying

Background on France's Assisted Dying Law

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Pope Leo firmly reiterated the Catholic Church's opposition to assisted dying initiatives on Friday during his visit to France, two months the country created a legal right to die for those with incurable illnesses after years of intense debate.

Pope Leo's Address and Criticism

Reference to Profit-Driven Ventures

The first US pope did not specifically mention France's new law, which drew heated opposition from local Catholic bishops, but criticized what he called "profit-driven ventures" such as surrogacy and assisted dying laws in a speech at the Elysee.

Emphasis on the Right to Life

"I firmly reiterate that the protection of the right to life constitutes the indispensable foundation of every other human right," the pope said in address to French President Emanuel Macron and other politicians. 

Concerns Over Societal Trends

Science, Technology, and Ethical Risks

"I am concerned at times by those trends in society that risk turning science and technology into profit-driven ventures promoting genetic manipulation, surrogacy, the trade in human organs or the possibility of arranging one's own death," he said.

Surrogacy Laws in France

The practice of surrogacy is banned in France, though the country's top court has ruled that children born via surrogacy abroad should be recognised in France as the children of their intended parents.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee and Elizabeth Pineau in Paris; Editing by Makini Brice)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s law allowing 'aide à mourir' was definitively adopted by Parliament on July 15, 2026, validated by the Constitutional Council on August 14, and promulgated on August 18, taking effect August 19.(info.gouv.fr)
  • The law permits adults (18+) who are French residents or citizens, suffering from serious incurable conditions and enduring unbearable or treatment-refractory suffering, to request a lethal substance under strict medical protocols.(legifrance.gouv.fr)
  • Pope Leo framed assisted dying alongside other ethically fraught practices like surrogacy and genetic manipulation, portraying them as potential 'profit‑driven ventures' undermining the sanctity of life.(apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pope Leo's stance on assisted dying laws in France?
Pope Leo reiterated the Catholic Church's opposition to assisted dying, expressing deep concern over France's newly established right to die law.
Did Pope Leo specifically mention France's new assisted dying law?
The pope did not mention France's specific law, but criticized related trends and voiced alarm at profit-driven ventures like assisted dying.
What other issues did Pope Leo address in his speech?
He also criticized surrogacy, genetic manipulation, and the trade in human organs, expressing concerns about the commercialization of science and technology.
How did French Catholic bishops react to the assisted dying law?
French Catholic bishops strongly opposed the new assisted dying law, echoing the Church's official stance reiterated by Pope Leo.

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