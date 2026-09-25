Pope Leo Reiterates Catholic Opposition to France's Assisted Dying Law

Pope Leo's Visit to France and the Church's Stance on Assisted Dying

Background on France's Assisted Dying Law

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Pope Leo firmly reiterated the Catholic Church's opposition to assisted dying initiatives on Friday during his visit to France, two months the country created a legal right to die for those with incurable illnesses after years of intense debate.

Pope Leo's Address and Criticism

Reference to Profit-Driven Ventures

The first US pope did not specifically mention France's new law, which drew heated opposition from local Catholic bishops, but criticized what he called "profit-driven ventures" such as surrogacy and assisted dying laws in a speech at the Elysee.

Emphasis on the Right to Life

"I firmly reiterate that the protection of the right to life constitutes the indispensable foundation of every other human right," the pope said in address to French President Emanuel Macron and other politicians.

Concerns Over Societal Trends

Science, Technology, and Ethical Risks

"I am concerned at times by those trends in society that risk turning science and technology into profit-driven ventures promoting genetic manipulation, surrogacy, the trade in human organs or the possibility of arranging one's own death," he said.

Surrogacy Laws in France

The practice of surrogacy is banned in France, though the country's top court has ruled that children born via surrogacy abroad should be recognised in France as the children of their intended parents.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee and Elizabeth Pineau in Paris; Editing by Makini Brice)