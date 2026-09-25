London Man Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder Charges in Knife Attack

Details of the North London Knife Attack Case

Background of the Incident

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A 45-year-old man pleaded not guilty on Friday to attempting to murder two Jewish men who were stabbed in a knife attack in north London in April, an offence prosecutors said they were no longer treating as terrorism.

Suspect and Location

Essa Suleiman, a British national who was born in Somalia, is alleged to have attacked the men in Golders Green on April 29, one of a spate of incidents targeting Jewish premises in the same area of London which is home to a large Jewish population.

Community Impact

The attacks left Britain's 290,000 Jews fearing for their safety, and prompted the government to promise stronger action to protect them.

Court Proceedings

Plea and Charges

Suleiman appeared for a brief hearing at London's Old Bailey court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder.

He also denied a third count of attempted murder, relating to an unconnected incident at the home of a former acquaintance earlier the same day, and possession of a bladed article.

Initial Terrorism Investigation

Police had initially said the stabbings were being investigated as suspected terrorism.

Prosecution Review

Prosecutor Deanna Heer said on Friday, however, that the Crown Prosecution Service had concluded that following a review, there was no sufficient evidence to say the stabbings had a terrorist connection.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

Suleiman was remanded in custody and will next appear in court on January 15, with his trial due to start in March.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by Sam Tobin; editing by William James and Kate Holton)