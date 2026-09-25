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Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of two Jewish men in London - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of two Jewish men in London

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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headlines Crime United Kingdom Community Safety

London Man Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder Charges in Knife Attack

Details of the North London Knife Attack Case

Background of the Incident

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A 45-year-old man pleaded not guilty on Friday to attempting to murder two Jewish men who were stabbed in a knife attack in north London in April, an offence prosecutors said they were no longer treating as terrorism.

Suspect and Location

Essa Suleiman, a British national who was born in Somalia, is alleged to have attacked the men in Golders Green on April 29, one of a spate of incidents targeting Jewish premises in the same area of London which is home to a large Jewish population.

Community Impact

The attacks left Britain's 290,000 Jews fearing for their safety, and prompted the government to promise stronger action to protect them.

Court Proceedings

Plea and Charges

Suleiman appeared for a brief hearing at London's Old Bailey court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder.

He also denied a third count of attempted murder, relating to an unconnected incident at the home of a former acquaintance earlier the same day, and possession of a bladed article.

Initial Terrorism Investigation

Police had initially said the stabbings were being investigated as suspected terrorism.

Prosecution Review

Prosecutor Deanna Heer said on Friday, however, that the Crown Prosecution Service had concluded that following a review, there was no sufficient evidence to say the stabbings had a terrorist connection.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

Suleiman was remanded in custody and will next appear in court on January 15, with his trial due to start in March.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by Sam Tobin; editing by William James and Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Suleiman, a British national born in Somalia, originally faced terrorism investigation but CSP deemed insufficient evidence for terror motive after review (theguardian.com)
  • He pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder for the Golders Green attack, a third count linked to an unrelated incident earlier that day, plus possession of a bladed article (itv.com)
  • Following a wave of antisemitic attacks including the April stabbing, the UK raised its national terror threat level to “severe” and launched record protective security funding for Jewish communities (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the man accused of attempted murder in north London?
Essa Suleiman, a 45-year-old British national born in Somalia, is accused of stabbing two Jewish men in Golders Green, London.
What charges does Essa Suleiman face?
He faces two counts of attempted murder related to the attack on two Jewish men, a third count of attempted murder in an unconnected incident, and possession of a bladed article.
Are the stabbings being treated as terrorism?
No, prosecutors confirmed there is no sufficient evidence to treat the stabbings as terrorism after a review.
When is Essa Suleiman's next court appearance?
He will next appear in court on January 15, with his trial scheduled to begin in March.
How did the attacks impact Britain's Jewish community?
The attacks increased fears for safety among Britain's 290,000 Jews and led the government to promise stronger protective measures.

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