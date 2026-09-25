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Desolate Arctic outpost likely to host US troops under new Greenland deal - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Desolate Arctic outpost likely to host US troops under new Greenland deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Defense Geopolitics Military Arctic Greenland

US Military Eyes Expansion to Greenland’s Remote Mestersvig Arctic Outpost

Strategic Importance and Historical Context of Mestersvig

By Stine Jacobsen, Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Tom Little

Remote Outpost in Harsh Conditions

COPENHAGEN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - At a windswept gravel airstrip in eastern Greenland, a small Danish military detachment has quietly kept watch for decades.

Now, under a new US defence agreement signed this week, the outpost at Mestersvig could soon become a key American military foothold in the Arctic.

Mestersvig sits 240 kilometres (149 miles) from the nearest settlement (population 330), at the edge of an uninhabited national park larger than Germany and France combined. The place is covered in darkness during winter, with average temperatures of around minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).

"This is as remote, as cold, and as extreme as you can find in the world. You have to go to Antarctica to find similar conditions," said Anders Ibsen, a former officer with Denmark's Sirius dog sled patrol, an elite unit that uses Mestersvig to resupply.

Strategic Chokepoint in the Arctic

The GIUK Gap and NATO Interests

STRATEGIC CHOKEPOINT

It oversees the stretch of ocean between Greenland, Iceland and Britain — known as the GIUK gap — that Russia's Northern Fleet must cross to reach the Atlantic. For NATO, controlling this chokepoint is critical to containing Russian naval power.

Local member of parliament Justus Hansen welcomed the expansion, saying: "In east Greenland, we really need that new money."

US Military Expansion Plans

Under the defence agreement, Washington will be allowed to establish a new base at Mestersvig and Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, potentially marking the first US military expansion on the vast, semi-autonomous Arctic island in decades.

Currently, only three soldiers maintain the facility, which was built in the 1960s and includes barracks to house 150 soldiers.

The US has made no public announcement about its plans for the base.

History and Economic Interests in the Region

World War II and the "Weather War"

A HISTORY OF OUTSIDE INTEREST

During World War Two, this stretch of the Arctic island's coast became a front line in the "weather war", a race between Germany and the Allies to read Greenland's weather, which shaped conditions over the North Atlantic and Europe days later.

Germany secretly built manned stations here, but Danish dog sled patrols tracked them down, and Allied forces drove them out.

Resource Exploration and Development

Mining and Oil Prospects

Nearby, an EU-backed project aims to mine molybdenum — a critical metal for aerospace and defence — some 20 kilometres (12 miles) away. A Texas oil company plans to drill for oil this winter at an untested basin just south of Mestersvig, although it still lacks a permit to do so.

The previous owner, ARCO, spent heavily on seismic work in the 1970s but never drilled.

"Any infrastructural improvements in Greenland would be very welcome," said Robert Price, CEO of Greenland Energy, the oil company.

Challenging Environment for Operations

The 1.8-km (1.1-mile) airstrip — long enough for military transport planes to land — can collect up to 5 meters of snow a year. "When it's snowing, you're basically removing snow 24/7," said Ibsen, the former dog sled patrol officer who spent a year at Mestersvig.

"You have plenty to do just staying alive."

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Tom Little in CopenhagenEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The agreement, signed in late September 2026, allows the US to establish ‘defense areas’ at Mestersvig and Narsarsuaq—marking the first US military expansion in Greenland in decades (apnews.com).
  • Mestersvig lies at the edge of an enormous uninhabited national park, endures extreme Arctic conditions, and overlooks the Greenland‑Iceland‑UK (GIUK) gap—a vital Cold War‑era naval chokepoint now renewed as a deterrent against Russian naval activity (elpais.com).
  • Control of the GIUK gap remains central to NATO’s North Atlantic defense strategy, as it funnels movement of Russia’s Northern Fleet; renewed focus on the area reflects heightened strategic competition in the High North (iiss.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the new US military base planned in Greenland?
The new US military base is planned at Mestersvig in eastern Greenland and possibly Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland.
Why is the Mestersvig outpost strategically important?
Mestersvig oversees the GIUK gap, a crucial stretch of ocean for NATO to contain Russian naval power and access to the Atlantic.
How remote is Mestersvig?
Mestersvig is 240 km from the nearest settlement, surrounded by an uninhabited national park, and experiences harsh Arctic conditions.
What is the historical significance of Greenland's east coast?
During World War Two, the area hosted battles between Allied and German forces in the 'weather war' to monitor North Atlantic weather.
Are there any economic projects near Mestersvig?
An EU-backed mine for molybdenum and a Texas oil company's exploration project are both located near Mestersvig.

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