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Headlines

Man appears in London court accused of providing Russian intelligence with drone factory details

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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UK Man Faces Trial Over Alleged Drone Factory Sabotage for Russian Intelligence

Details of the Case and Legal Proceedings

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A British man will go on trial next year accused of providing information about factories which manufacture drones and offering to sabotage them on behalf of Russian intelligence, a London court was told on Friday.

Charges and Allegations

Joshua Cammidge, 31, is charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service and preparing an act of sabotage after contact with the GRU Volunteer Corps, which prosecutors said was controlled by Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

Communication with Russian Operatives

Prosecutor Sarah Przybylska told London's Old Bailey court that Cammidge, from Swindon, west England, had exchanged messages with a British national who had gone to Russia to fight against Ukraine, in which Cammidge was tasked with locating drone manufacturing sites.

"They discussed sabotaging a site and the defendant volunteered to carry out such sabotage," she said. "It was clear all of this was to assist the Russian war effort."

Additional Accusations

Prosecutors have also accused him of conducting research about a Wi-Fi jamming device and undertaking reconnaissance.

Defense and Court Proceedings

Cammidge was not asked to enter pleas, but his lawyer John Oliver told the court he intended to deny the accusations.

Defense Statement

Oliver said there was "no intention to cause or take part in sabotage" and the communications between the men were "not to be taken seriously".

Russian Embassy Response and Next Steps

Russia's embassy in London has not commented on the case. Cammidge was remanded in custody and will appear again in court to enter a plea in January, with the trial due to take place at Winchester Crown Court in April.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Sam Tobin)

Key Takeaways

  • Cammidge allegedly sent Google Maps screenshots of four Swindon drone factories and offered sabotage assistance to a Russia‑controlled group (euronews.com)
  • He is charged under Britain’s National Security Act with assisting a foreign intelligence service and preparing sabotage, and conducted reconnaissance and device research (internazionale.it)
  • Remanded in custody, Cammidge denied intent to sabotage; he will appear at Old Bailey on January plea hearing and face trial at Winchester Crown Court in April (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is accused in the London court case involving Russian intelligence?
Joshua Cammidge, a 31-year-old British man from Swindon, is accused in the case.
What charges does Joshua Cammidge face?
He is charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service and preparing an act of sabotage.
What actions is Cammidge accused of taking?
He allegedly provided information about drone factories and offered to sabotage them for Russian intelligence.
When is Joshua Cammidge's trial scheduled?
The trial is due to take place at Winchester Crown Court in April.
What is the GRU Volunteer Corps?
It is described as a group controlled by Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

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