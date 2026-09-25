US Proposes Ukraine-Russia Trilateral Talks in UAE Amid Efforts to End Conflict

US Diplomatic Initiative and Ongoing Negotiations

KYIV, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The United States has proposed that the United Arab Emirates host a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia to discuss efforts to end their four-and-a-half-year war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

Proposal Details and Meeting Logistics

"The American side has proposed... meeting at a technical level in a three-way format," Zelenskiy told reporters in a briefing via WhatsApp.

"We are awaiting a proposal from the United States regarding the date, and the United States has suggested the Emirates as a possible location."

High-Level Talks at the UN General Assembly

Zelenskiy held talks this week with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where they discussed ways to bring an end to the war, launched by Russia's February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Follow-Up Negotiations and Coordination

After his talks with Trump, Zelenskiy said, Ukrainian negotiators met with their U.S. counterparts to discuss specific details.

"We will inform and discuss these details with the European side, the Americans will talk to the Russians, and we will return in 10 days with either a new perspective or a result," Zelenskiy said.

International Reactions and Broader Diplomatic Context

The Kremlin said on Friday that a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and the US could happen soon.

Engagement with China and European Partners

The Ukrainian leader said he had asked Trump to raise the Ukraine war during his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is on a state visit to the US.

Zelenskiy said he was still awaiting feedback from the US team, particularly regarding efforts to de-escalate the conflict ahead of winter.

Security Concerns and Hybrid Threats

He warned European partners, meanwhile, that Russia would continue its hybrid attacks against them, and said that Ukraine had offered its assistance to them. The Kremlin has denied being behind acts of sabotage in European countries in recent months.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash, Pavel Polityuk and Daniel Flynn; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Gareth Jones)