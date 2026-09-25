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US proposes trilateral meeting with Ukraine, Russia in UAE, Zelenskiy says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US proposes trilateral meeting with Ukraine, Russia in UAE, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Finance Banking International Relations Politics Conflict Resolution

US Proposes Ukraine-Russia Trilateral Talks in UAE Amid Efforts to End Conflict

US Diplomatic Initiative and Ongoing Negotiations

KYIV, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The United States has proposed that the United Arab Emirates host a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia to discuss efforts to end their four-and-a-half-year war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.    

Proposal Details and Meeting Logistics

"The American side has proposed... meeting at a technical level in a three-way format," Zelenskiy told reporters in a briefing via WhatsApp. 

"We are awaiting a proposal from the United States regarding the date, and the United States has suggested the Emirates as a possible location."

High-Level Talks at the UN General Assembly

Zelenskiy held talks this week with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where they discussed ways to bring an end to the war, launched by Russia's February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Follow-Up Negotiations and Coordination

After his talks with Trump, Zelenskiy said, Ukrainian negotiators met with their U.S. counterparts to discuss specific details.

"We will inform and discuss these details with the European side, the Americans will talk to the Russians, and we will return in 10 days with either a new perspective or a result," Zelenskiy said.

International Reactions and Broader Diplomatic Context

The Kremlin said on Friday that a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and the US could happen soon.

Engagement with China and European Partners

The Ukrainian leader said he had asked Trump to raise the Ukraine war during his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is on a state visit to the US.

Zelenskiy said he was still awaiting feedback from the US team, particularly regarding efforts to de-escalate the conflict ahead of winter.

Security Concerns and Hybrid Threats

He warned European partners, meanwhile, that Russia would continue its hybrid attacks against them, and said that Ukraine had offered its assistance to them. The Kremlin has denied being behind acts of sabotage in European countries in recent months.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash, Pavel Polityuk and Daniel Flynn; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The US proposed a trilateral, technical-level meeting with Ukraine and Russia in the UAE; Zelenskiy says Kyiv awaits the proposed date.
  • This follows earlier trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi in January–February 2026, the first publicly acknowledged such meetings since Russia’s 2022 invasion (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Zelenskiy highlighted coordination with Europe, US engagement with Russia, and the objective of advancing diplomacy for de‑escalation ahead of winter (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who proposed the trilateral meeting between the US, Ukraine, and Russia?
The United States proposed that the United Arab Emirates host a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia.
What is the purpose of the proposed UAE meeting involving Ukraine and Russia?
The meeting aims to discuss efforts to end the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
Which parties are expected to participate in the trilateral talks in the UAE?
Delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia are expected to participate.
What role does President Zelenskiy see for Europe and China in the peace process?
Zelenskiy said he would consult with European partners and requested the US discuss the Ukraine war with China.
Has the Kremlin agreed to the trilateral meeting proposal?
The Kremlin stated that a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and the US could happen soon.

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