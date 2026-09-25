ICC Insulates Itself from Possible US Sanctions with New Systems and Workarounds

International Criminal Court's Strategy Against Potential US Sanctions

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court has insulated itself against potential court-wide US sanctions, its deputy prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday.

Proactive Measures and System Overhaul

"We have done a lot of work to ensure that the court is buffered from the impacts of any potential sanctions in the future," she told the FT.

Transition to Open-Source Software

The tribunal has spent the past year overhauling its systems, shifting its office software from Microsoft to German open-source alternative openDesk, and finding workarounds for health insurance and banking, Khan said.

Payroll Adjustments

The court has also been paying employees months in advance to mitigate payroll disruption, according to the FT.

Context: US Administration's Actions

Reuters reported earlier this week that US President Donald Trump's administration has prepared sanctions against the entire International Criminal Court and plans to announce them soon.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in BengaluruEditing by Peter Graff)