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ICC deputy prosecutor says court insulated against US sanctions, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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ICC Insulates Itself from Possible US Sanctions with New Systems and Workarounds

International Criminal Court's Strategy Against Potential US Sanctions

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court has insulated itself against potential court-wide US sanctions, its deputy prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday.

Proactive Measures and System Overhaul

"We have done a lot of work to ensure that the court is buffered from the impacts of any potential sanctions in the future," she told the FT.

Transition to Open-Source Software

The tribunal has spent the past year overhauling its systems, shifting its office software from Microsoft to German open-source alternative openDesk, and finding workarounds for health insurance and banking, Khan said.

Payroll Adjustments

The court has also been paying employees months in advance to mitigate payroll disruption, according to the FT.

Context: US Administration's Actions

Reuters reported earlier this week that US President Donald Trump's administration has prepared sanctions against the entire International Criminal Court and plans to announce them soon.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in BengaluruEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • The ICC has migrated from Microsoft Office to the German open‑source suite openDesk to reduce reliance on U.S. tech and mitigate sanction risk (en.wikipedia.org)
  • The court implemented workarounds in insurance, banking and is pre‑paying employee salaries to shield from potential U.S. sanctions (investing.com)
  • The Trump administration is preparing U.S. entity‑wide sanctions against the ICC, including blocking services and financial transactions without a U.S. Treasury license (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the ICC prepared for potential US sanctions?
The ICC overhauled its systems, moved to open-source software, and created banking and payroll workarounds.
What software shift did the ICC undertake?
The ICC shifted from Microsoft products to the German open-source alternative openDesk.
How is the ICC protecting employee payroll amid sanctions risk?
The court is paying employees months in advance to reduce payroll disruption.
Who reported the ICC's measures against sanctions?
ICC deputy prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan detailed the measures in an interview with the Financial Times.

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