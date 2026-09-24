Netanyahu Defends Israel at UN as Delegates Walk Out Amid Election Tensions

Prime Minister Netanyahu's UN Address and International Response

By Antoni Slodkowski and John Irish

Walkouts and Immediate Reactions at the UN

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday mounted a forceful defense of Israel's actions in the region at the UN, seeking to counter growing international isolation ahead of elections he could lose, as dozens of delegates streamed out.

As Netanyahu took to the rostrum, officials walked out of the General Assembly meeting of world leaders in protest, to which he responded, describing them as "moral cowards."

Confrontation with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani

He used his UN address to berate New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for calling him a war criminal, Western European leaders for what he called succumbing to the "antisemitic mobs," while accusing both Qatar and Turkey of spreading lies about his country.

Accusations and Counter-Claims

"You tried to stop me from coming here. You tried. You tried to silence me. Well, you can't silence me. You can't silence the truth," Netanyahu said of Mamdani.

Mamdani campaigned for office on a promise to have Netanyahu arrested for alleged war crimes should he visit the largest US city but later said he determined he lacked the legal authority to do so. This week, Mamdani described Netanyahu as "the architect of a horrific genocide against Palestinians."

Personal Feud and Public Statements

Addressing the mayor directly after a feud in the run-up to his arrival in New York, he falsely accused Mamdani of supporting Hamas militants.

"To all those spreading these lies about my country and about our brave soldiers, whether they sit in this hall or in the office of the antisemitic mayor of New York, I say this: Shame on you!"

Netanyahu, who rejected the war crimes allegations, was making his first visit to New York since Mamdani took office in January.

Mamdani did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Election Context and Campaign Tactics

With general elections less than five weeks away, Netanyahu spoke for about 40 minutes in what amounted to a campaign-style speech, broadcast live in evening prime time on all four of the main Israeli television channels.

Ahead of his speech, Netanyahu's government paid to place 500 pro-Israel and anti-Iran billboards and dozens of trucks carrying messages in support of Israel across Manhattan, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

UN Speech Highlights and Visual Aids

Netanyahu, who is seen losing power in opinion polls, showcased what he said was Israel's fight on seven fronts.

Israel's longest-serving prime minister, Netanyahu has in the past made a visual spectacle of his UN appearances, using charts, diagrams and props to warn of Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran says is for civilian purposes.

On Thursday, he held up a pager in reference to an attack that crippled Iran-backed Hezbollah members in Lebanon and showed a Starlink satellite internet receiver, which he said he would leave for the Iranian delegation.

"So when they inevitably defect, they too will be able to freely tell their story on social media," he said, adding that it was only a matter of time before the Iranian authorities would be toppled by the people.

Protests and Public Sentiment in New York

Anti-Israel protesters took to New York City streets.

Several hundred protesters gathered near the United Nations,with dozens blocking traffic and chanting, "Stop arming Israel, let Gaza live" and "Stop arming Israel, let Iran live." Police detained them.

Broader Political Implications and US Relations

The election campaign in Israel is unfolding amid mounting criticism of the country's Gaza war. Netanyahu was making a short visit to the US for his UN address and, unusually, without a planned meeting with US President Donald Trump, whom he praised during his speech.

"We will continue to defend our state. We will continue to win because we have no other choice. In this battle against the barbarians, we've had no greater partner than President Trump. I thank him. I thank him for his bold leadership," he said.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and John Irish at the United Nations and Maria Tsvetkova in New York; Additional reporting by Rami Ayyub, Alexander Cornwell and Emily Rose in Tel Aviv; Editing by Howard Goller)