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Fifth candidate enters race to lead WHO as nominations close - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fifth candidate enters race to lead WHO as nominations close

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Finance Global Health Elections

Five Candidates Enter WHO Director-General Race as Nominations Close

Overview of the WHO Director-General Election

GENEVA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A fifth candidate has entered the race to lead the World Health Organization, the agency's website showed as the deadline for nominees closed overnight. 

Spain's Maria Neira joined the competition on the last day for submissions on September 24, the WHO website showed.

Candidates for WHO Director-General

List of Candidates

• Candidates from five countries have submitted applications to replace Ethiopia's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as director-general of the WHO

• They are Qatar's Hanan Mohammed Al-Kuwari, Saudi Arabia's Hanan Balkhy, Belgium's Hans Kluge, Spain's Neira and Indonesia's Budi Gunadi Sadikin

Candidate Backgrounds

• Al-Kuwari is a former health minister; Balkhy is a physician who heads the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean office; Kluge is a physician and WHO's regional director for Europe; Neira is a physician and epidemiologist and former WHO director; Budi is Indonesia's health minister

Election Process and Timeline

Upcoming Events

• A candidates' forum will take place in November and WHO's Executive Board will shortlist up to three of the candidates in January 2027

Current Director-General and Recent Challenges

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's Tenure

• Tedros has led the global health agency since 2017, overseeing its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other outbreaks including Ebola and mpox

Funding and Political Issues

• During his tenure, the agency lost its top donor when the US ordered a withdrawal in 2025, with President Donald Trump accusing the WHO of mishandling COVID, a claim the organisation denies

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Emma Farge. Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The nomination deadline was September 24, 2026 (CEST) with Spain’s Maria Neira entering late, bringing the total candidates to five.
  • Key candidates: Hanan Mohammed Al‑Kuwari (Qatar), Hanan Balkhy (Saudi Arabia), Hans Kluge (Belgium), Maria Neira (Spain), and Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Indonesia).
  • Election timeline: web and candidates’ forums in November 2026; Executive Board will shortlist up to three candidates in January 2027 for appointment at the World Health Assembly in May 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the candidates to lead the WHO?
Candidates include Hanan Mohammed Al-Kuwari (Qatar), Hanan Balkhy (Saudi Arabia), Hans Kluge (Belgium), Maria Neira (Spain), and Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Indonesia).
Who is the current WHO director-general?
The current director-general is Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from Ethiopia.
When will the WHO Executive Board shortlist director-general candidates?
The Executive Board will shortlist up to three candidates in January 2027.
What roles have the WHO director-general candidates previously held?
Candidates include former ministers of health, physicians, and WHO regional directors.
Why did the US stop funding the WHO?
The US withdrew funding in 2025, with then-President Trump accusing the WHO of mishandling COVID-19.

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