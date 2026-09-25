GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
In West Bank art centre, Palestinian children paint hopes beyond checkpoints - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

In West Bank art centre, Palestinian children paint hopes beyond checkpoints

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking West Bank Palestine Social Impact

In Hebron, Palestinian Kids Find Hope Beyond Checkpoints Through Art and Expression

Art as a Pathway to Healing and Freedom for Palestinian Children

By Pesha Magid

The Birth of Rommana Art Centre

JERUSALEM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - On the outskirts of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian woman has transformed her home into an art centre where children use drawing to process their experiences of settler violence and Israeli military raids.

Artist Sarah Abu Madi says she founded the centre - Rommana, meaning pomegranate in Arabic - in 2020 to give local children a place to express their feelings and talk about what they had experienced.

The centre's work has taken on greater urgency as violence by Israeli settlers has surged in recent years amid a major expansion of Jewish settlements in the territory.

Encouraging Emotional Expression

"If a settler or a soldier does something, we ask: 'How did that make you feel? What did it make you think about? How does that affect you?'," Abu Madi said. "If there is a raid on a home, we ask: 'What did that make you feel? What do you think? How does that affect you? What do you wish there would be?'."

Children’s Artistic Visions of Freedom

This week, the children were asked to sketch the things most important to them. Talia Sabah, 10, drew a picture of birds flying from a cage, saying it represented freedom.

"I feel freedom is the most important thing in life," Sabah said.

"I wish the military would stop being in our lives and there would be freedom, and we could do what we want with life."

Context: Life Under Occupation

Settlements and Daily Challenges

'ART CREATES A SPACE THAT TELLS THEM: YOU CAN DREAM'

Israel captured the West Bank in 1967 and since then the territory has been under Israeli military occupation. Hundreds of thousands of Israeli Jewish settlers have moved to the territory, with settlement expansion accelerating rapidly under the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The United Nations and most countries regard the settlements as illegal under international law governing military occupations. Israel disputes that interpretation and says the territory's status is disputed.

Isolation and Military Presence in Hebron

The Rommana studio is located in Wadi Al-Samen, a Hebron quarter isolated from the rest of the city by six military checkpoints, according to Abu Madi. The area sees frequent military raids as well as incursions from nearby Israeli settlements and settler outposts.

Children spoke about encounters with Israeli settlers and soldiers with a familiarity unusual for children their age.

"My grandfather on my mother's side owns land in the mountains, but the settlers established a settlement there, and anyone who goes up to the mountain gets arrested," said Karam Sabah, 11.

The Growth and Impact of Rommana

From Humble Beginnings to International Recognition

When Rommana first opened, it consisted of a few carpets laid on the floor of an old storage room. Today, children sit around low plastic tables beside colourful murals they helped paint.

Their artwork has begun travelling beyond the West Bank, with one exhibition held in Canada and another planned in Mexico, Abu Madi said.

Expanding Opportunities for Children

Around 600 children attend the centre, she said. Her goal is to expand the project so that all 3,000 children living in the neighbourhood can take part.

Dreams of a Life Without Barriers

One of the paintings by the children showed three children sitting on the back of a winged horse, representing a dream of being able to fly freely, no longer trapped behind checkpoints.

"Art also creates a space that tells them: you can dream. You can imagine and build a reality different from the one you're living in," said Abu Madi.

(Reporting by Pesha MagidEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Rommana, founded in 2020 by Sarah Abu Madi in Wadi Al‑Samen near Hebron, helps children express trauma through art and now serves around 600 children, aiming to reach 3,000.
  • Settler violence in the West Bank has surged, with over 1,800 attacks in 2025—an all‑time high—and violence continues to escalate in 2026 amid rapid settlement expansion. (eeas.europa.eu)
  • The centre’s artwork has traveled internationally—shown in Canada, with a planned exhibition in Mexico—and symbolizes how art creates space for dreams and resilience amid checkpoints and conflict.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Rommana art centre in Hebron?
The Rommana art centre is a space founded by Sarah Abu Madi where Palestinian children use art to process experiences of violence and military occupation.
How does the art centre help Palestinian children?
The centre allows children to express feelings, talk about their experiences, and find hope and freedom through creative art projects.
What themes do the children's artwork reflect?
Children's art often reflects their desire for freedom, experiences with military checkpoints, and hopes for a better future.
Where is the Rommana art centre located?
It is located in Wadi Al-Samen, a quarter in the outskirts of Hebron, West Bank, isolated by military checkpoints.
How many children participate in the art centre?
Around 600 children currently attend, with plans to expand the project to reach all 3,000 local children.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Sterling treads water at 3-month low after weekly drop on dollar rally

Sterling treads water at 3-month low after weekly drop on dollar rally

Image for Pope Leo arrives in France with AI, apologies for clergy abuse on agenda

Pope Leo arrives in France with AI, apologies for clergy abuse on agenda

Image for Nanexa shares soar on €1.17 billion Novo Nordisk deal for injection technology

Nanexa shares soar on €1.17 billion Novo Nordisk deal for injection technology

Image for Italy seeks refiners' help to boost domestic fuel production in bid to ease prices

Italy seeks refiners' help to boost domestic fuel production in bid to ease prices

Image for Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery suspends operations after drone attack, governor says

Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery suspends operations after drone attack, governor says

Image for EQT to sell €1.7 billion stake in Spain's Parques Reunidos, Expansion says

EQT to sell €1.7 billion stake in Spain's Parques Reunidos, Expansion says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Explainer-What is 'Taiwan independence' and what does that mean for Trump and Xi?
Explainer-What is 'Taiwan independence' and what does that mean for Trump and Xi?
Image for Ukraine kills two in drone attacks on Russia, hits oil refinery and train, officials say
Ukraine kills two in drone attacks on Russia, hits oil refinery and train, officials say
Image for Russian drone hits central Kyiv killing a child, injuring at least seven people, Ukrainian officials say
Russian drone hits central Kyiv killing a child, injuring at least seven people, Ukrainian officials say
Image for Building partially collapses after explosion in central Athens, one person reportedly injured
Building partially collapses after explosion in central Athens, one person reportedly injured
Image for At UN, Netanyahu defends Israel as delegates walk out
At UN, Netanyahu defends Israel as delegates walk out
Image for Analysis-How Trump's diplomatic week exposed the limits of his power
Analysis-How Trump's diplomatic week exposed the limits of his power
Image for Allies unite behind Saudi Arabia as Houthis step up attacks
Allies unite behind Saudi Arabia as Houthis step up attacks
Image for Russian, Iranian foreign ministers say only diplomatic solution to conflict around Iran
Russian, Iranian foreign ministers say only diplomatic solution to conflict around Iran
Image for Trump tells countries to quit ICC. Few follow his lead
Trump tells countries to quit ICC. Few follow his lead
Image for Police arrest actors, politicians protesting against Netanyahu outside UN
Police arrest actors, politicians protesting against Netanyahu outside UN
Image for US drafted memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released
US drafted memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released
Image for France to send military to protect Saudi Arabia on Red Sea oil route, Macron says
France to send military to protect Saudi Arabia on Red Sea oil route, Macron says
View All Headlines Posts