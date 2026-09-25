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Kremlin hails election of nearly 50 Ukraine war veterans to Russian parliament - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin hails election of nearly 50 Ukraine war veterans to Russian parliament

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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headlines Politics Russia Elections Ukraine Conflict

Kremlin Welcomes Election of 46 Ukraine War Veterans to State Duma

Election Results and Political Implications

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday hailed the election of 46 veterans of Russia's war in Ukraine to the 450-seat lower house of parliament, the State Duma, saying they would be heavily involved in the lawmaking process.

Veterans' Representation in the State Duma

Ella Pamfilova, the head of Russia's Central Election Commission, announced the full and final results of this month's three-day election on Friday, saying veterans would account for over 10% of the new Duma, a figure which Russian media have suggested is a record in post-Soviet Russia.  

Kremlin's Response to Veterans' Success

Asked about the electoral success of veterans of what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: 

Official Statement from the Kremlin

“Well, first of all, this is excellent. The experience of our heroes is in high demand. The results of the vote have clearly confirmed this. And, of course, each in their own field will make the greatest possible contribution to shaping various initiatives.”

Breakdown of Parliamentary Seats

Pamfilova said final results showed that the ruling United Russia party would get 349 seats in the new parliament, the Communist party 37 seats, the ultra-nationalist LDPR 23 seats, the New People party 19 seats, the Just Russia party 17 seats, and the Motherland party one seat. Four other seats would go to people unaffiliated to any party who had put themselves forward, she said.   

Voter Turnout and Opposition Participation

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that high turnout in the election of nearly 60% showed that Russians support their armed forces fighting in Ukraine and the authorities' efforts to protect national security.

Restrictions on Anti-War Candidates

In a tightly controlled political system, which critics say does not tolerate genuine dissent, most anti-war candidates were barred from running and those that did take part won no seats in the national parliament, although the liberal Yabloko party secured a tiny foothold in a regional parliament.   

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Approximately 46–50 war veterans were elected to the 450‑seat State Duma—over 10%, a post‑Soviet record, per official and independent analysis.
  • The Kremlin is promoting veterans via programmes like “Time of Heroes” and controlled primaries, crafting a new militarized elite while limiting genuine political independence.
  • Analysts warn that an influx of combat veterans may constrict space for compromise, reinforce hardline policies, and pressure technocratic elites to align with military priorities.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Ukraine war veterans were elected to Russia's State Duma?
A total of 46 veterans of the Ukraine conflict were elected to the 450-seat Russian State Duma.
What percentage of the new Russian parliament do Ukraine war veterans represent?
Ukraine war veterans will account for over 10% of the new State Duma.
Which parties secured the most seats in the State Duma?
The United Russia party secured 349 seats, followed by the Communist party with 37 seats and LDPR with 23 seats.
Did any anti-war candidates win seats in the national parliament?
Most anti-war candidates were barred from running, and those who participated did not win any national seats.

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