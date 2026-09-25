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East German town bans future Holocaust memorial plaques - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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East German town bans future Holocaust memorial plaques

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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East German Town Halts Future Holocaust Memorial Plaques After Council Vote

Controversy Surrounds Heidenau's Decision on Holocaust Remembrance

By Emanuele Berro and Friederike Heine

Background on the Council Vote

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - An East German town has approved a motion by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and ruling centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to reject future installation of brass plaques commemorating victims of Nazi persecution.

The Role of Stolpersteine in Holocaust Remembrance

The "Stolpersteine" are a prominent feature of Germany's Holocaust remembrance culture.

Political Context and Implications

Thursday's decision in Heidenau, a town near Dresden in the eastern state of Saxony, comes as the AfD tops national polls ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's CDU.

The AfD has frequently challenged Germany's Holocaust remembrance, with co-founder Alexander Gauland once describing the Nazi era as merely "bird shit" in an otherwise successful 1,000 years of German history.

Details of the Council's Motion

The Heidenau council voted to stop further plaques and for future commemorations to be concentrated at a memorial site on the town's northern cemetery.

Debate Over the CDU's Position

The move has fuelled debate over the CDU's adherence to the "Brandmauer", an informal firewall by which Germany's mainstream parties rule out formal cooperation with the AfD. 

Local branches of the AfD and the CDU did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reactions to the Decision

Jewish Community Response

"I am appalled that a democratic party has chosen to support such a transparent manoeuvre by the extremist AfD," Charlotte Knobloch, the head of a Jewish regional association in Bavaria, told the Funke group of newspapers.

City Administration's Recommendation

The approval of the motion ran counter to a recommendation from the city administration.

City Administration's Statement

"A blanket ban on future Stolpersteine is neither necessary for the creation of a central memorial nor justified by the proposal itself," the city administration said in a statement ahead of the decision.  

Arguments from Motion Supporters

Supporters of the motion argued that many residents regarded the cobblestone-shaped Stolpersteine as inappropriate because they are embedded in the ground and can be walked on.

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro and Friederike Heine in Berlin, Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • The motion, passed with 13 votes in favor, 6 against, and 1 abstention, was jointly introduced by the AfD, CDU, and a local citizens’ initiative, despite opposition from the city administration (deutschlandfunk.de).
  • Critics argue the ban undermines Holocaust remembrance by removing memorials from daily public life, with the International Auschwitz Committee decrying the move as a transparent attempt to push victims out of communal spaces (deutschlandfunk.de).
  • Stolpersteine have been shown to reduce far‑right support in areas where they are installed; research indicates they contribute to lower AfD vote share in subsequent elections (pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What decision did the Heidenau town council make regarding Holocaust memorial plaques?
The Heidenau council voted to reject future installation of Stolpersteine plaques commemorating victims of Nazi persecution.
Which parties supported the ban on new Stolpersteine plaques in Heidenau?
The motion was approved with support from the far-right AfD and the ruling centre-right CDU parties.
Why did supporters argue against Stolpersteine plaques?
Supporters argued that many residents found the plaques inappropriate because they are embedded in the ground and can be walked on.
What is the alternative to Stolpersteine commemorations in Heidenau?
Future commemorations will be concentrated at a memorial site on the town's northern cemetery.
How did the city administration react to the motion?
The city administration recommended against the motion, calling a blanket ban on Stolpersteine unnecessary and unjustified.

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