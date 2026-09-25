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Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery suspends operations after drone attack, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery Suspends Operations After Drone Attack in Russia

Drone Attack Disrupts Russian Oil Refinery Operations

Details of the Drone Attack

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russia's air defence units destroyed about 50 drones over the Rostov region overnight and a drone attack damaged the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, forcing it to suspend operations temporarily, Governor Yuri Slyusar said on Friday. 

Context of Recent Drone Strikes

Heavy drone strikes on Russian refineries come after discussions at United Nations headquarters in New York on a potential energy-related ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow.

International Reactions and Ceasefire Discussions

Statements from Ukrainian Leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he discussed with US President Donald Trump efforts to end the four-year-old war with Russia, including a potential bilateral ceasefire on energy-related targets.

Warnings and Consequences

Zelenskiy also warned Moscow at the UN that Ukraine would strike back and make the coming winter deeply painful for Russia if the two sides cannot agree a truce on energy assets before the cold sets in.

Impact on Oil Refinery and Energy Sector

Novoshakhtinsk Refinery Operations

The Novoshakhtinsk refinery sells fuel mainly for export and has an annual capacity of 5 million metric tons of oil, or around 100,000 barrels per day.

Recent Strikes on Russian Refineries

Ukraine recently struck two major Russian oil refineries in Moscow and Yaroslavl.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Novoshakhtinsk refinery—the largest supplier of petroleum products in southern Russia—halted operations after sustaining damage in the drone strike (ukrinform.net).
  • Governor Slyusar reported air defence units destroyed roughly 50 drones over Rostov during the attack (ukrinform.net).
  • This incident follows a broader Ukrainian campaign escalating drone strikes on major Russian refineries, including recent hits in Yaroslavl, Moscow, Ryazan and others, putting pressure on Russia’s fuel output and contributing to domestic shortages (themoscowtimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery suspend operations?
The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery suspended operations due to damage from a drone attack overnight in Russia's Rostov region.
How many drones were intercepted in the Rostov region?
Russian air defence reported destroying about 50 drones over the Rostov region overnight.
What is the capacity of the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery?
The Novoshakhtinsk refinery has an annual capacity of 5 million metric tons, or around 100,000 barrels per day.
What is the main business of the Novoshakhtinsk refinery?
The refinery sells fuel mainly for export.
Have there been other recent attacks on Russian oil refineries?
Yes, Ukraine recently struck two major Russian oil refineries in Moscow and Yaroslavl.

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