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Eight injured in drone attack in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, one killed in Belgorod region - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Eight injured in drone attack in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, one killed in Belgorod region

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Drone Attacks Injure Eight in Ulyanovsk, Kill One in Belgorod Region of Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Across Russian Regions

Casualties and Damage in Ulyanovsk Region

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Eight people, including a child, were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Friday morning, Governor Alexei Russkikh said.

Russkikh said on Telegram that industrial and civilian infrastructure in the region had been damaged in the attack.

Fatal Attack in Belgorod Region

In Russia's Belgorod region, one civilian was killed and another wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a truck overnight, the regional operational headquarters said.

Drone Incidents in Voronezh Region

Air Defence Response and Injuries

Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev said air defence forces had destroyed 88 drones overnight over the regional capital and at least six districts. Four people were injured in Voronezh, while residential buildings, vehicles and industrial facilities were damaged, he said.

Perm Region Targeted by Drone Attack

Industrial Facility Targeted

Emergency Services Response

Separately, Perm region Governor Dmitry Makhonin said on Telegram that air defence units and mobile fire groups were repelling a "massive" drone attack on the region. He said an industrial facility had been targeted but that there were no preliminary reports of casualties, with emergency services working at the scene.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Ulyanovsk region: eight injured, including a child, with damage to industrial and civilian infrastructure after a Ukrainian drone attack (internazionale.it)
  • Belgorod region: one civilian killed and another wounded when a drone struck a truck overnight (internazionale.it)
  • Voronezh region: air defenses destroyed 88 drones overnight, wounding four and damaging residential, vehicular, and industrial targets; emergency services remain active (internazionale.it)
  • Perm region: a ‘massive’ drone attack was repelled by air defense units and mobile fire groups; an industrial facility was targeted but no casualties reported (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were injured in the Ulyanovsk region drone attack?
Eight people, including a child, were injured in the Ukrainian drone attack on Ulyanovsk region.
Were there any fatalities reported in the latest drone attacks?
Yes, one civilian was killed in the Belgorod region when a drone struck a truck.
Which regions in Russia were affected by recent drone attacks?
Ulyanovsk, Belgorod, Voronezh, and Perm regions in Russia were affected by the recent drone attacks.
What types of infrastructure were damaged during the attacks?
Both industrial and civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and vehicles, were damaged.
How did Russian authorities respond to the drone attacks?
Air defence forces and emergency services responded by destroying drones and addressing damaged sites.

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