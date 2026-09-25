Drone Attacks Injure Eight in Ulyanovsk, Kill One in Belgorod Region of Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Across Russian Regions

Casualties and Damage in Ulyanovsk Region

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Eight people, including a child, were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Friday morning, Governor Alexei Russkikh said.

Russkikh said on Telegram that industrial and civilian infrastructure in the region had been damaged in the attack.

Fatal Attack in Belgorod Region

In Russia's Belgorod region, one civilian was killed and another wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a truck overnight, the regional operational headquarters said.

Drone Incidents in Voronezh Region

Air Defence Response and Injuries

Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev said air defence forces had destroyed 88 drones overnight over the regional capital and at least six districts. Four people were injured in Voronezh, while residential buildings, vehicles and industrial facilities were damaged, he said.

Perm Region Targeted by Drone Attack

Industrial Facility Targeted

Emergency Services Response

Separately, Perm region Governor Dmitry Makhonin said on Telegram that air defence units and mobile fire groups were repelling a "massive" drone attack on the region. He said an industrial facility had been targeted but that there were no preliminary reports of casualties, with emergency services working at the scene.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Jamie Freed)