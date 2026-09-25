GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Moldovan anti-government protests funded by Ilan Shor - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image illustrates the ongoing anti-government protests in Moldova, where fugitive tycoon Ilan Shor offers $3,000 monthly to participants. This controversial move aims to destabilize the pro-European government ahead of elections.
Headlines

Northern Ireland allows contentious Orange Order march through Catholic area

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Northern Ireland Conflict Protests

Northern Ireland Allows Orange Order March Through Contentious Catholic District

Historic Parade Returns Amid Ongoing Tensions

By Amanda Ferguson

Background to the Parade Ban and Its Lifting

BELFAST, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Authorities in Northern Ireland on Friday allowed what was once the most contentious Protestant parade of the annual marching season to pass through a Catholic area for the first time since the route was banned in 1998.

Northern Ireland's Parades Commission — set up to regulate marches during the province's sectarian conflict — permitted the Orange Order to march along the Garvaghy Road, a Catholic enclave in the largely Protestant town of Portadown, during their annual Drumcree parade on Sunday.

It said it would impose conditions on the parade, including its size, timing and music, but not the route.

Significance of the Garvaghy Road Dispute

The dispute over the route became one of the defining flashpoints of the conflict in Northern Ireland.

Annual attempts by the Protestant Orange Order to march through the area triggered unrest across the British-run region before the route was banned in 1998, the same year the Good Friday Agreement largely ended the three decades of violence known as the "Troubles".

Legal and Administrative Developments

An initial decision by the Commission to restrict this year's parade was quashed by the High Court in August over a procedural error. The Orange Order, which lodged the court challenge, then re-applied to hold a scaled-back march on September 27.

On Friday, the commission said in its determination that it "understands the genuine hurt experienced by many residents", but said the limits on participants and other measures could address their concerns and minimise disruption.

Parade Conditions and Restrictions

The determination stipulated that no more than 35 people could take part in the march, that it should begin by 8 a.m. local time and finish by 9:30 a.m., and that no supporters or bands would be allowed. The applicants had wanted to hold the march in the afternoon with 60 participants.

Political and Community Reactions

Unionist Support for the Decision

Politicians from the main pro-British unionist parties, who had argued the Garvaghy Road formed part of the parade's traditional path and reflected their British heritage, welcomed the decision.

"We are in 2026 and Orangemen walking silently and peacefully down a road should not be a major issue in a shared society," DUP Leader Gavin Robinson said.

Nationalist and Local Opposition

Garvaghy Road residents appealed to the Commission during a series of meetings this week not to allow the parade to pass their homes. Both they and Irish nationalist politicians have said the dispute was settled almost three decades ago.

Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who is also vice president of the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party, condemned the decision.

"This march is steeped in a history of hate, sectarian violence, and murder," she said in a statement, adding that the peace of the last 28 years in the Garvaghy Road community needed to be protected.

Security Measures During the Original Ban

The original ban in 1998 required a large security operation. Hundreds of British troops criss-crossed fields with thousands of metres of razor wire and dug a long ditch that was later partially filled with water to act as a moat to keep the Protestant marchers away from the Catholic enclave.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ros Russell and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • After a High Court annulled an earlier restriction decision, the Parades Commission reinstated the route—with tight conditions.
  • The move has been welcomed by unionists as a cultural right, but strongly condemned by Garvaghy Road residents and nationalist leaders as reopening old wounds.
  • The Drumcree conflict marked one of Northern Ireland’s most violent parade disputes in the 1990s, prompting the creation of the Parades Commission and the long‑standing ban.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Orange Order march previously banned from Garvaghy Road?
The route was banned in 1998 due to violent unrest and it being a flashpoint during the sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland.
What restrictions were placed on the Orange Order march in 2026?
A maximum of 35 participants, strict timing (8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.), and no bands or supporters were allowed.
Who condemned the decision to allow the parade and why?
Irish nationalist politicians and Garvaghy Road residents condemned it, citing the parade's history of sectarianism and past violence.
What was the Parades Commission’s rationale for permitting the march?
The Commission believed that strict conditions would address residents’ concerns and minimize disruption.
When did the original ban on the parade take place and what prompted it?
The original ban was imposed in 1998 after annual attempts to march through Garvaghy Road triggered unrest.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of two Jewish men in London

Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of two Jewish men in London

Image for Five missing after explosion fells building in heart of touristic Athens

Five missing after explosion fells building in heart of touristic Athens

Image for ICC deputy prosecutor says court insulated against US sanctions, FT reports

ICC deputy prosecutor says court insulated against US sanctions, FT reports

Image for Founder of UK anti-migrant group denies criminal damage by slashing small boat

Founder of UK anti-migrant group denies criminal damage by slashing small boat

Image for Kremlin hails election of nearly 50 Ukraine war veterans to Russian parliament

Kremlin hails election of nearly 50 Ukraine war veterans to Russian parliament

Image for Pope Leo voices alarm on assisted dying laws in France

Pope Leo voices alarm on assisted dying laws in France

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Slovak PM Fico says government may lose majority over spat in coalition partner
Slovak PM Fico says government may lose majority over spat in coalition partner
Image for Allies unite behind Saudi Arabia as more Iranian flights curtailed
Allies unite behind Saudi Arabia as more Iranian flights curtailed
Image for US proposes trilateral meeting with Ukraine, Russia in UAE, Zelenskiy says
US proposes trilateral meeting with Ukraine, Russia in UAE, Zelenskiy says
Image for Desolate Arctic outpost likely to host US troops under new Greenland deal
Desolate Arctic outpost likely to host US troops under new Greenland deal
Image for Man appears in London court accused of providing Russian intelligence with drone factory details
Man appears in London court accused of providing Russian intelligence with drone factory details
Image for Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery suspends operations after drone attack, governor says
Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery suspends operations after drone attack, governor says
Image for Explainer-What is 'Taiwan independence' and what does that mean for Trump and Xi?
Explainer-What is 'Taiwan independence' and what does that mean for Trump and Xi?
Image for Ukraine kills two in drone attacks on Russia, hits oil refinery and train, officials say
Ukraine kills two in drone attacks on Russia, hits oil refinery and train, officials say
Image for In West Bank art centre, Palestinian children paint hopes beyond checkpoints
In West Bank art centre, Palestinian children paint hopes beyond checkpoints
Image for At UN, Netanyahu defends Israel as delegates walk out
At UN, Netanyahu defends Israel as delegates walk out
Image for Analysis-How Trump's diplomatic week exposed the limits of his power
Analysis-How Trump's diplomatic week exposed the limits of his power
Image for Russian, Iranian foreign ministers say only diplomatic solution to conflict around Iran
Russian, Iranian foreign ministers say only diplomatic solution to conflict around Iran
View All Headlines Posts