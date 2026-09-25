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Founder of UK anti-migrant group denies criminal damage by slashing small boat - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Founder of UK anti-migrant group denies criminal damage by slashing small boat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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UK Anti-Migrant Group Leader Pleads Not Guilty to Small Boat Criminal Damage

Details of the Incident and Legal Proceedings

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The founder of the British anti-migrant Patriot Platform group, which has mobilised hundreds of protesters in recent weeks, on Friday denied criminal damage by slashing a small boat which had taken dozens of migrants from France.

Background on Patriot Platform and Daniel Thomas

Daniel Thomas, widely known as "Danny Tommo", has built a large online following and recently founded Patriot Platform, a group focused on people arriving in Britain across the Channel on small boats.

Recent Protests and Public Response

Earlier this month, hundreds of black-clad protesters gathered twice in two days on Britain's south coast, blocking streets in response to arrivals of small boats, which a government minister described as "thuggish".

Trends in Small Boat Arrivals

The numbers of those arriving in small boats have fallen, though 781 people arrived on Wednesday – the most on a single day in 2026 – and the crossings remain a prominent political issue which has dogged successive British governments.

Political and Social Reactions

Right-wing opposition parties and anti-migration activists have called for more action, but greater cooperation with French authorities and even repeated deaths have not deterred many people from seeking to make the perilous journey.

Events Leading to the Charges

Thomas livestreamed himself on Tuesday following a small boat through the Channel, with the migrants then transferred onto a vessel and taken ashore. 

They were initially intended to be taken to the town of Gosport, near Britain's south coast, but were diverted after several hundred people gathered to protest the plans.

Legal Charges and Court Proceedings

Thomas, 37, is charged with criminal damage by slashing at a small boat with a knife while a rescue worker was on board and a further charge of failing to provide the PIN code for his phone.

He appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court and pleaded not guilty to both charges. Thomas was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court next week.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Daniel Thomas denies criminal damage and plea‑not‑guilty entered at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.
  • Small‑boat Channel crossings remain politically salient despite a 23% drop in arrivals to around 33,000 in year ending June 2026; average capacity per boat climbed to 65.
  • Despite decline, a record single‑day total of 781 migrants crossed on small boats on 23 September 2026, marking volatility and continued pressure on UK migration policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Daniel Thomas, also known as Danny Tommo?
Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, is the founder of the British anti-migrant Patriot Platform group.
What charges is Daniel Thomas facing?
Thomas is charged with criminal damage for slashing at a small boat and for failing to provide the PIN code for his phone.
What is the Patriot Platform group?
Patriot Platform is a UK anti-migrant group focused on opposing small boat arrivals from France.
What recent actions have the Patriot Platform group taken?
The group has organised large protests on Britain's south coast, blocking streets in response to small boat arrivals.
Where did the court hearing for Daniel Thomas take place?
Daniel Thomas appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court and his next hearing is set for Portsmouth Crown Court.

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