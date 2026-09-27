Northern Ireland Court Permits Protestant March in Portadown Catholic Area
Court Ruling Allows Orange Order March
Background of the Orange Order March
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Orange Order, a Protestant group, will be allowed to march in a Catholic area in Northern Ireland under a court ruling, Sky News reported on Saturday.
Details of the Court Decision
The march in Portadown on Sunday may proceed through the Catholic area after the court reversed a temporary ban issued earlier in the day by Northern Ireland's High Court, the news outlet said.
Response from Authorities
The Northern Ireland Parades Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)