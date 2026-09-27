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Northern Ireland court allows Protestant march in Catholic area, Sky News reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Northern Ireland court allows Protestant march in Catholic area, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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headlines Northern Ireland Court Ruling Protestant March

Northern Ireland Court Permits Protestant March in Portadown Catholic Area

Court Ruling Allows Orange Order March

Background of the Orange Order March

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Orange Order, a Protestant group, will be allowed to march in a Catholic area in Northern Ireland under a court ruling, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Details of the Court Decision

The march in Portadown on Sunday may proceed through the Catholic area after the court reversed a temporary ban issued earlier in the day by Northern Ireland's High Court, the news outlet said.

Response from Authorities

The Northern Ireland Parades Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • The court found procedural flaws in the Parades Commission’s earlier determination, having quashed it in August after noting not all commissioners had signed off on the ban.
  • The Orange Order will hold a limited, silent march—no bands, restricted size and timing—to ease tensions over a route historically linked to violent sectarian conflict.
  • Government figures, including Justice Minister Naomi Long and Northern Secretary Chris Bryant, urged leadership to ensure peaceful protest and protect hard‑won community relations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What group is allowed to march in Portadown, Northern Ireland?
The Orange Order, a Protestant group, is allowed to march in Portadown following a court ruling.
Where will the Protestant march take place?
The march will take place in a Catholic area of Portadown, Northern Ireland.
Who reversed the earlier ban on the march?
Northern Ireland's High Court reversed the temporary ban, allowing the march to proceed.
Did the Northern Ireland Parades Commission comment on the ruling?
The Northern Ireland Parades Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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