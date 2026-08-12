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Austrian court convicts Belarusians over supplying Russian arms industry

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Austrian Court Convicts Belarusians Over Supplying Arms Equipment to Russia

Conviction Details and Background

VIENNA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - An Austrian court on Wednesday convicted two Belarusian cousins of violating export controls by supplying equipment to Russian companies that Austria's government says was used to make military items like engines for missiles and fighter jets.

Defendants and Their Roles

The primary defendant, a 28-year-old man who has not been named, was the director of a Vienna-based firm that used a network of shell companies in third countries and faked end-user certificates to ship special metalworking tools and CNC machines, which can be used to make parts and tools, to Russia.

Involvement of the Second Defendant

The other defendant was a 24-year-old woman who dealt with the company's accounts. Both were stakeholders in the company and pleaded guilty.

Sentencing and Legal Proceedings

The man was handed a 21-month prison sentence, 19 of which were suspended, meaning he was released since he had been in custody since his arrest in May. The woman was given a 15-month suspended sentence. They declined to appeal against the ruling.

Statements from the Defendants

"I am truly sorry for the whole situation," the main defendant said. He and his cousin spoke briefly before declining to answer further questions.

Family Influence and Prosecution's View

He said he had acted at the instruction of his father and uncle, who both worked at an unspecified Russian company. The prosecution agreed he had not played a "leading" role in the scheme, which had been in place since 2022 and was recently exposed by the Austrian authorities.

Evidence and Financial Impact

Evidence seized during four raids in August last year indicated that industrial goods worth more than €3.3 million had been delivered to Russian arms manufacturers since 2022, the Austrian interior ministry said on Monday.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • A Vienna‑based firm run by the unnamed 28‑year‑old and his 24‑year‑old cousin exploited shell companies and falsified documents to bypass EU export controls on dual‑use goods, delivering over €3.3 million in equipment to Russia since 2022 (reddit.com).
  • The main defendant received a 21‑month sentence (19 suspended); the cousin got a 15‑month suspended sentence. Both pleaded guilty and declined to appeal (reddit.com).
  • This case highlights continued exploitation of loopholes—such as using third countries like Turkey, Hong Kong or others without sanctions—to reroute dual‑use exports, a tactic echoed in broader investigations into EU sanctions evasion (occrp.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was convicted by the Austrian court?
Two Belarusian cousins, a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were convicted by the Austrian court for violating export controls.
What were the Belarusians accused of supplying to Russia?
They supplied special metalworking tools and CNC machines used to make military items including engines for missiles and fighter jets.
How did the defendants circumvent export controls?
The Vienna-based firm used a network of shell companies in third countries and faked end-user certificates to ship goods to Russia.
What sentences did the defendants receive?
The primary defendant received a 21-month prison sentence, mostly suspended, while the other received a 15-month suspended sentence.
How much equipment was exported according to Austrian authorities?
Industrial goods worth more than €3.3 million were delivered to Russian arms manufacturers since 2022.

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