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Austria lobbies EU to host Anthropic AI after US curbs, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Austria lobbies EU to host Anthropic AI after US curbs, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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Austria urges Europe to host Anthropic following US curbs on AI access

Austria's Proposal to the European Union on Anthropic and AI Access

Background of Austria's Initiative

VIENNA, June 28 (Reuters) - Austria has proposed that the European Union should consider hosting Anthropic within the bloc's borders in order to counter efforts by the United States to block foreigners from using the AI company's most advanced models.

Details of the Letter to the EU

In a letter to EU Technology Commissioner Henna Virkkunen released by the Austrian government, Austria's State Secretary for Digitalization Alexander Proell wrote it was important that Europe was not cut off from major innovations.

Proell's Vision for European AI Leadership

"Let us jointly explore the strategic establishment and participation of Anthropic within the European Union. With legal certainty, market access, capital and a set of values that suits this company," Proell said in the letter.

He did not say how the step could be taken and acknowledged there would be scepticism about whether it was possible.

"The real question is not whether it is easy," Proell wrote. "The question is whether we Europeans are prepared to be the architects of our technological future, or whether we wish to remain mere administrators of decisions made elsewhere."

Reactions and Broader Context

Anthropic's Response

Anthropic did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the Austrian proposal.

EU's Broader Tech Strategy

Earlier this month, the European Commission proposed laws to boost domestic ​cloud, AI and semiconductor industries and cut reliance on U.S. Big Tech, defying U.S. government criticism of the bloc's crackdown ‌on its industry.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy in Vienna and Sumedha Mukherjee and Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. on June 12 issued an export‑control directive blocking all foreign nationals—domestic and abroad—from accessing Anthropic’s Fable 5 and Mythos 5, prompting global shutdown of those models (tomshardware.com).
  • Austria’s lobbying effort reflects broader European concerns over dependency on U.S. AI infrastructure and aligns with EU calls for autonomy and interstate coordination in frontier AI (mlex.com).
  • The U.S. Commerce Department has since allowed limited restoration of Anthropic’s models, but the incident underscores geopolitical risks tied to centralized AI development and access control (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Austria lobbying the EU regarding Anthropic AI?
Austria is urging the EU to host Anthropic AI to ensure Europeans can access the company's advanced AI models, after the US restricted foreign use.
What are the US curbs on Anthropic AI mentioned?
The US has moved to block foreigners from using Anthropic AI's most advanced models, prompting concerns among European nations.
Has the report about Austria's lobbying efforts been confirmed?
Reuters could not immediately verify the Bloomberg News report regarding Austria's efforts.
Which publication reported Austria's push to host Anthropic AI in Europe?
Bloomberg News reported Austria's lobbying for the EU to host Anthropic AI within its borders.

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