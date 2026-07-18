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Senior Merz ally Spahn resigns after coming under pressure in Germany over surrogate baby - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Senior Merz ally Spahn resigns after coming under pressure in Germany over surrogate baby

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 18, 2026

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Politics Germany Surrogacy Government

Senior Conservative Jens Spahn Resigns Over Surrogate Baby Scandal in Germany

Resignation of Jens Spahn Amid Surrogacy Controversy

Background of the Scandal

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Jens Spahn, a senior member of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ruling conservatives, resigned on Saturday after having a baby born through a surrogate mother in the United States, contrary to his own party's opposition to surrogacy, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Party's Stance on Surrogacy

Political and Public Reactions

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Spahn used a U.S. surrogate to have a child, despite publicly opposing surrogacy and his party reaffirming its ban in February 2026 (tagesschau.de)
  • He faced growing criticism from intra‑party figures—including leaders in Mecklenburg‑Western Pomerania—and from religious and social commentators labeling it hypocritical (zeit.de)
  • Chancellor Merz distanced himself from Spahn, reaffirmed the CDU’s legal and ethical opposition to surrogacy, and prepared party discussions following the upheaval (tagesschau.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jens Spahn resign?
Jens Spahn resigned after having a baby with a surrogate mother in the U.S., which conflicted with his party's opposition to surrogacy.
What is the Conservative party's stance on surrogacy in Germany?
The Conservative party opposes surrogacy, which contributed to the controversy surrounding Spahn’s actions.
Who is Jens Spahn?
Jens Spahn is a senior member of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s ruling Conservative party.
Where was the baby born?
The baby was born through a surrogate mother in the United States.
Who reported on Jens Spahn's resignation?
Reuters reported on Jens Spahn's resignation, citing a letter seen by them.

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