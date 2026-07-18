Senior Conservative Jens Spahn Resigns Over Surrogate Baby Scandal in Germany
Resignation of Jens Spahn Amid Surrogacy Controversy
Background of the Scandal
BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Jens Spahn, a senior member of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ruling conservatives, resigned on Saturday after having a baby born through a surrogate mother in the United States, contrary to his own party's opposition to surrogacy, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Party's Stance on Surrogacy
Political and Public Reactions
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Alison Williams)