Jeffrey Donaldson Appeals Child Sex Offence Convictions in Northern Ireland

Overview of Jeffrey Donaldson's Appeal and Convictions

Background of the Case

BELFAST, July 17 (Reuters) - Former Northern Ireland politician Jeffrey Donaldson sought to appeal against his convictions for historic child sex offences, the BBC reported on Friday, citing documents lodged with Belfast's Court of Appeal.

Details of the Convictions

The former leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party was found guilty last month on all charges — one of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four of gross indecency over a 23-year period against two women when they were children.

Sentencing and Legal Response

He is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Donaldson's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the appeal.

Political and Personal Repercussions

Donaldson, 63, was one of Northern Ireland's best-known politicians when he was arrested and charged in March 2024. He immediately stepped down as head of the Democratic Unionist Party and last month asked for his knighthood from the British monarch to be renounced.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin, editing by Sam Tabahriti)