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Northern Ireland's Donaldson seeks to appeal convictions for child sex offences, BBC reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Northern Ireland's Donaldson seeks to appeal convictions for child sex offences, BBC reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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headlines Politics Legal Northern Ireland Justice

Jeffrey Donaldson Appeals Child Sex Offence Convictions in Northern Ireland

Overview of Jeffrey Donaldson's Appeal and Convictions

Background of the Case

BELFAST, July 17 (Reuters) - Former Northern Ireland politician Jeffrey Donaldson sought to appeal against his convictions for historic child sex offences, the BBC reported on Friday, citing documents lodged with Belfast's Court of Appeal.

Details of the Convictions

The former leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party was found guilty last month on all charges — one of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four of gross indecency over a 23-year period against two women when they were children.

Sentencing and Legal Response

He is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Donaldson's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the appeal.

Political and Personal Repercussions

Donaldson, 63, was one of Northern Ireland's best-known politicians when he was arrested and charged in March 2024. He immediately stepped down as head of the Democratic Unionist Party and last month asked for his knighthood from the British monarch to be renounced.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin, editing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Donaldson was convicted in June 2026 on 18 charges—including one count of rape, 13 of indecent assault and four of gross indecency—relating to abuse of two women as children between 1985 and 2008 (rte.ie).
  • He was remanded in custody and is awaiting sentencing, scheduled for September 25, with a review hearing earlier in the month (irishecho.com).
  • His legal team filed appeal documents on July 17, challenging the verdicts and potentially arguing procedural issues such as combining his trial with a non-criminal fact-finding process involving his wife (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Jeffrey Donaldson?
Jeffrey Donaldson is the former leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party and a prominent politician.
What charges was Donaldson convicted of?
He was convicted of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault, and four of gross indecency against two women when they were children.
Is Jeffrey Donaldson appealing his convictions?
Yes, Donaldson is seeking to appeal his convictions for historic child sex offences, according to court documents.
What is the current status of Donaldson's sentencing?
Donaldson has been convicted but is yet to be sentenced.
What was Donaldson's response after being charged?
He stepped down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and requested his knighthood be renounced.

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