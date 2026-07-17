GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Moldovan anti-government protests funded by Ilan Shor - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image illustrates the ongoing anti-government protests in Moldova, where fugitive tycoon Ilan Shor offers $3,000 monthly to participants. This controversial move aims to destabilize the pro-European government ahead of elections.
Headlines

Israeli strikes kill Palestinians attending Gaza funeral for earlier strike victim

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Conflict Middle East Gaza Israel

Israeli Airstrike Kills Palestinians at Central Gaza Funeral, Death Toll Rises

Details and Impact of the Airstrike in Central Gaza

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Enas Alashray

Funeral Attack in Nuseirat

CAIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike killed at least eight Palestinians and wounded 20 attending a funeral in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on Friday for a person killed by another Israeli strike on the area earlier in the day, Gaza health officials said.

Rising Death Toll

Those deaths, along with at least three Palestinians killed in separate Israeli airstrikes elsewhere in the enclave, brought Friday's toll to at least 12, medics said.

Hamas Response and International Appeal

Hamas condemned the Nuseirat strike as a "brutal massacre" against mourners and urged mediators, as well as the United Nations, to act to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Israeli Military Statement

The Israeli military said it was checking a Reuters request for comment but did not immediately provide one.

Evacuations and Ongoing Conflict

Evacuation Orders Amid Ceasefire

ISRAEL ORDERS EVACUATIONS DESPITE CEASEFIRE

Residents in an area east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip said Israeli forces used drones to broadcast audio messages ordering them to leave their homes, forcing some families to flee for safety.

Continued Civilian Casualties

The deaths add to a toll of more than 1,100 Palestinians, mostly civilians, killed by Israeli attacks since an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants took effect, according to Gaza health officials. Hamas does not usually disclose its losses.

The truce halted major fighting but has not stopped near-daily Israeli strikes. Israel says it is targeting militants. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

ACLED Conflict Monitor Findings

Conflict monitor ACLED, a U.S.-based research group that tracks political violence, said Israeli airstrikes against Hamas and other militants rose to more than 40 in June, the highest monthly total since the ceasefire. Other strikes hit people near the line dividing the two sides, killing and injuring civilians, including women and children, it said.

Background of the Gaza Conflict

Origins of the War

The war began when Hamas-led fighters attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent offensive has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

Humanitarian Situation in Gaza

Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million people now live on a tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.

(Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Enas Alashray; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • At least eight Palestinians were killed and 20 wounded during a funeral strike in Nuseirat on July 17, 2026, amid broader Israeli air raids across Gaza.
  • Since the ceasefire began in October 2025, nearly 1,000 Palestinians have been killed, with total war casualties surpassing 73,000, as reported by Gaza’s Health Ministry and confirmed by independent sources.
  • ACLED data shows Israeli attacks on Hamas intensified in June—the highest monthly total since the ceasefire—while Israel’s territorial control in Gaza has expanded to around 60%, increasing civilian displacement and endangering humanitarian operations.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Israeli strike at the Gaza funeral?
At least eight Palestinians were killed and 20 wounded by an Israeli airstrike on mourners at a funeral in Nuseirat, Gaza.
Why were Palestinians attending a funeral in Nuseirat targeted?
The funeral was for a person killed earlier by an Israeli strike. The attendees were struck by another Israeli airstrike, according to Gaza health officials.
What was the total death toll in Gaza reported for Friday?
At least 12 Palestinians were reported killed on Friday by various Israeli strikes in the central and other parts of the Gaza Strip.
How has the conflict between Israel and Hamas affected Gaza's population since the ceasefire?
More than 1,100 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since the October ceasefire, with most of Gaza's 2 million residents displaced and living in dire conditions.
What is the official response from Hamas regarding these strikes?
Hamas condemned the Nuseirat strike as a brutal massacre and called on the United Nations and mediators to help stop Israeli attacks.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Northern Ireland's Donaldson seeks to appeal convictions for child sex offences, BBC reports

Northern Ireland's Donaldson seeks to appeal convictions for child sex offences, BBC reports

Image for Brenda Fricker, Oscar-winning Irish actress, dies aged 81

Brenda Fricker, Oscar-winning Irish actress, dies aged 81

Image for Polish president vetoes bills that would have improved rights of same-sex couples

Polish president vetoes bills that would have improved rights of same-sex couples

Image for Two dead after violent thunderstorms in France, 53,000 without power

Two dead after violent thunderstorms in France, 53,000 without power

Image for Iran launches fresh attacks after sixth day of US strikes

Iran launches fresh attacks after sixth day of US strikes

Image for UK police charge man over Iran-linked spying offences

UK police charge man over Iran-linked spying offences

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Venice braces for protests as U.S. ambassador Fertitta arrives on superyacht
Venice braces for protests as U.S. ambassador Fertitta arrives on superyacht
Image for EU imposes sanctions on Russian executive, five companies over drones
EU imposes sanctions on Russian executive, five companies over drones
Image for From defeat to Downing Street: the rise, fall and return of Andy Burnham
From defeat to Downing Street: the rise, fall and return of Andy Burnham
Image for UK's Burnham says new cabinet will reflect all parts of Labour Party
UK's Burnham says new cabinet will reflect all parts of Labour Party
Image for Soccer-Spain's Sanchez to attend World Cup final alongside Trump amid tensions
Soccer-Spain's Sanchez to attend World Cup final alongside Trump amid tensions
Image for UK's Andy Burnham confirmed as new Labour Party leader
UK's Andy Burnham confirmed as new Labour Party leader
Image for As life expectancy rises, talks start on a UN treaty to protect older people
As life expectancy rises, talks start on a UN treaty to protect older people
Image for Wildfires, drought and storms hound Europe even as heatwave recedes
Wildfires, drought and storms hound Europe even as heatwave recedes
Image for Hungary channels water to protect UNESCO bird haven amid drought
Hungary channels water to protect UNESCO bird haven amid drought
Image for Soccer-In Lamine Yamal's old neighbourhood, World Cup final against Messi brings pride
Soccer-In Lamine Yamal's old neighbourhood, World Cup final against Messi brings pride
Image for Russian attack on Ukrainian port kills two, damages three vessels, prosecutors say
Russian attack on Ukrainian port kills two, damages three vessels, prosecutors say
Image for Russian blogger who criticised Putin and the war has been detained, TASS reports
Russian blogger who criticised Putin and the war has been detained, TASS reports
View All Headlines Posts