Israeli Airstrike Kills Palestinians at Central Gaza Funeral, Death Toll Rises

Details and Impact of the Airstrike in Central Gaza

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Enas Alashray

Funeral Attack in Nuseirat

CAIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike killed at least eight Palestinians and wounded 20 attending a funeral in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on Friday for a person killed by another Israeli strike on the area earlier in the day, Gaza health officials said.

Rising Death Toll

Those deaths, along with at least three Palestinians killed in separate Israeli airstrikes elsewhere in the enclave, brought Friday's toll to at least 12, medics said.

Hamas Response and International Appeal

Hamas condemned the Nuseirat strike as a "brutal massacre" against mourners and urged mediators, as well as the United Nations, to act to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Israeli Military Statement

The Israeli military said it was checking a Reuters request for comment but did not immediately provide one.

Evacuations and Ongoing Conflict

Evacuation Orders Amid Ceasefire

ISRAEL ORDERS EVACUATIONS DESPITE CEASEFIRE

Residents in an area east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip said Israeli forces used drones to broadcast audio messages ordering them to leave their homes, forcing some families to flee for safety.

Continued Civilian Casualties

The deaths add to a toll of more than 1,100 Palestinians, mostly civilians, killed by Israeli attacks since an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants took effect, according to Gaza health officials. Hamas does not usually disclose its losses.

The truce halted major fighting but has not stopped near-daily Israeli strikes. Israel says it is targeting militants. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

ACLED Conflict Monitor Findings

Conflict monitor ACLED, a U.S.-based research group that tracks political violence, said Israeli airstrikes against Hamas and other militants rose to more than 40 in June, the highest monthly total since the ceasefire. Other strikes hit people near the line dividing the two sides, killing and injuring civilians, including women and children, it said.

Background of the Gaza Conflict

Origins of the War

The war began when Hamas-led fighters attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent offensive has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

Humanitarian Situation in Gaza

Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million people now live on a tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.

(Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Enas Alashray; editing by Philippa Fletcher)