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Wildfires, drought and storms hound Europe even as heatwave recedes - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wildfires, drought and storms hound Europe even as heatwave recedes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Climate Change Environment Energy Europe Wildfires

Europe Battles Wildfires, Drought, and Storms as Heatwave Recedes

Extreme Weather Events Impact Europe

By Guillermo Martinez and Violeta Santos Moura

Wildfires in Spain

EGEA DE LOS CABALLEROS, Spain, July 17 (Reuters) - Firefighters backed by 30 aircraft struggled on Friday to contain a wildfire in northeastern Spain that has ripped through an area the size of San Francisco, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,000 people, as recent heatwaves left vegetation tinder-dry across much of Europe.

Heatwaves and Climate Change

Successive early summer heatwaves, which many scientists blame on human-driven climate change, have pushed temperatures to unprecedented levels in large swathes of the continent, causing water shortages, crop damage, wildfires, and thousands more deaths than normal.

According to the Reuters Climate Monitor, the average high across Western Europe on Friday was forecast to be 27.5 degrees Celsius (81.5 degrees Fahrenheit), which is 4.2 C above the normal high for July 17 from 1961-1990.

Drought and Energy Concerns in France

In France, a drought has worsened day after day since the end of May, even as the latest heatwave continued to recede, with high temperatures expected to be mostly confined to the southeast by the weekend, according to MeteoFrance.

Energy System Under Pressure

A gas-fired power plant in southern France was at risk of going offline as high temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea limited access to cooling water, piling further pressure on an energy system already facing reduced nuclear output due to warmer river waters.

Impact on Germany

In Germany, shallow water on the key Rhine River has hindered shipping, leading to rising transport costs, though rain has helped bump up levels, with more expected in the coming days.

Storms Add to Worries

STORMS ADD TO WORRIES

As the heat receded, giving way to violent storms in some places, two people died in central and eastern France and one in Germany's southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg as a result of falling trees or a lightning strike.

Severe Weather Events

A "supercell" thunderstorm brought strong winds and hailstones measuring up to 5 cm (2 inches), with drivers seeking shelter under a motorway bridge outside Stuttgart due to the hail. Residents in the state were told to continue to expect severe weather on Friday.

Wildfires in Northeast Germany

In northeast Germany, firefighters were hoping for rain to help quell a wildfire at the Mueritz National Park that has been burning for nearly a week, their efforts hindered by unexploded ammunition at a former military training facility.

Spain Burning

SPAIN BURNING

Spain's weather agency AEMET warned temperatures would start rising again on Saturday, with highs potentially reaching 42-44 C in parts of the Andalusia and La Mancha regions next week. Forecasters also warned of an extreme wildfire risk as hot, dry air from North Africa advances across much of the country.

Major Wildfire Near Ores

The wildfire near Ores in the northeastern region of Aragon expanded overnight to more than 12,000 hectares (46.33 square miles), with 300 military emergency responders deployed to contain the fire and helicopters operating in continuous rotations, at times with up to five aircraft loading water simultaneously.

Other Wildfire Incidents

Firefighters were also tackling wildfires near Madrid and in Guadalajara province, where around 1,500 hectares have burned and a summer camp was evacuated as a precaution. A week ago, one of Spain's deadliest wildfires on record killed at least 13 people, mostly foreigners, in the southern province of Almeria.

Excess Deaths

EXCESS DEATHS

Last week, the World Health Organization warned that Europe could face "more deadly weeks ahead" from new heatwaves forming over the Atlantic.

Health Impacts of Heatwaves

Scientists monitoring so-called excess deaths said there were thousands more fatalities recorded than normal during a heatwave that swept through Europe and Britain at the end of June.

WHO Criticism and Warnings

"Nearly 10,000 excess deaths, and the summer is not yet over," said Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, criticising governments for "still treating heat as a weather event rather than a health emergency", despite existing tools and WHO guidance to prevent most of these deaths.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo in Madrid, Miranda Murray in Germany, Dominique Vidalon and Forrest Crellinin in Paris, Jennifer Rigby in London, Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • In northeastern Spain's Aragon region, wildfires have scorched over 12,000 hectares—comparable to the area of San Francisco—with more than 1,000 people evacuated and military aircraft and personnel deployed.(lemonde.fr)
  • Germany's Rhine River faces critically low waters: vessels are limited to carrying as little as 20%–70% of full capacity, with freight costs climbing sharply—tank barge rates from Rotterdam to Karlsruhe rose from ~€45 to €60–70 per ton.(kelo.com)
  • France continues to endure recurrent heatwaves—having entered its third of the year—worsening drought and wildfire risk even as relief briefly emerged, highlighting the impact of climate-fueled extreme weather across Europe.(lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are wildfires spreading rapidly across Europe?
Wildfires are spreading due to successive heatwaves that have left vegetation tinder-dry and increased temperatures across much of Europe.
What impact is the drought having in France?
France is experiencing worsening drought conditions, limiting water for cooling power plants and stressing the energy system already weakened by reduced nuclear output.
How have storms contributed to weather-related issues in Europe?
Violent storms have caused fatalities from falling trees and lightning strikes, with severe weather including hail and strong winds reported in Germany and France.
What are excess deaths and why are they rising during Europe's heatwaves?
Excess deaths are fatalities above normal rates, with scientists reporting nearly 10,000 extra deaths during recent heatwaves, attributed to extreme temperatures and lack of adequate response.
Which regions in Spain are most at risk for extreme heat and wildfires?
Andalusia and La Mancha in Spain face extreme temperatures up to 44°C and high wildfire risk due to advancing hot, dry air from North Africa.

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