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Venice braces for protests as U.S. ambassador Fertitta arrives on superyacht - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Venice braces for protests as U.S. ambassador Fertitta arrives on superyacht

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Venice Braces for Protests and Security as U.S. Ambassador Fertitta Arrives

Ambassador Fertitta's Arrival and Its Impact on Venice

By Manuel Silvestri

Arrival of the Ambassador

VENICE, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta arrived in the lagoon of Venice aboard his superyacht on Friday, drawing protests against President Donald Trump's policies and increased security as the city prepared for one of its most important festivals.

Fertitta, a billionaire businessman appointed by Trump, is touring the Italian peninsula aboard his 117-metre (384-foot) yacht, Boardwalk, on a "Freedom 250 Coastal Diplomacy Tour" marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

Escorted by a tugboat, the gleaming white yacht slowly berthed at Riva dei Sette Martiri, a broad waterfront promenade about a kilometre (half a mile) from St Mark's Square.

Security Measures and Festival Overlap

Authorities have tightened security amid concerns over planned demonstrations, set to overlap with the Festa del Redentore.

The Festa del Redentore

The ancient celebration commemorates the end of a plague epidemic and will draw thousands of residents and visitors to the lagoon on Saturday for fireworks and religious ceremonies.

Concerns Over Mass Tourism

Residents of the fragile city have long complained about the impact of mass tourism and Venice's growing use as a backdrop for high-profile events such as the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez in June 2025.

Protests and Political Tensions

Activist Demonstrations

Activists from the Morion social centre called a demonstration under the slogan "Venezia non si Usa" ("Venice is not to be used"), due to march from the centre towards the yacht's berth.

Motivations for Protest

Protest organisers said they viewed Fertitta as a representative of Trump's policies, which they said were fuelling conflicts, supporting Israel's military campaign in Gaza and driving up global economic instability and prices.

Political Criticism and Security Concerns

Italy's Green and Left Alliance (AVS) accused the government of diverting hundreds of police from public safety duties to act as "bodyguards" for Fertitta during his tour of Italy, and also urged supporters to protest against U.S. policies.

Strained U.S.-Italy Relations

A series of public disagreements between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni - notably when she firmly denied his assertion that she had "begged" for a joint photo at the recent Group of Seven summit - have strained what had been a close relationship.

Fertitta has rejected suggestions of a rift, saying Trump and Meloni have a strong personal rapport.

(Reporting by Manuel Silvestri in Venice, writing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Tilman Fertitta, confirmed in April 2025 as U.S. Ambassador to Italy, arrived in Venice aboard his six‑deck, 117‑metre superyacht as part of his “Coastal Diplomacy 250” tour marking the U.S. 250th anniversary. (theguardian.com)
  • Local activists unfurled a 117‑metre banner reading “Venezia non si Usa – No war, fuck Trump, fuck Fertitta” along Riva dei Sette Martiri, and symbolically placed mines in the canal to protest the visit and U.S. foreign policy. (ansa.it)
  • City officials and the Green and Left Alliance raised concerns about the allocation of police resources for the ambassador’s protection, the impact on public space during the Redentore festival, and demanded that the yacht be relocated to minimize disruption. (consiglio.comune.venezia.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are protests being held in Venice against U.S. Ambassador Tilman Fertitta?
Protests target Fertitta as a representative of Trump's policies, citing concerns over U.S. foreign policy, Gaza, and economic issues.
What event is coinciding with Fertitta's arrival in Venice?
Fertitta's arrival coincides with the Festa del Redentore, a major Venetian festival commemorating the end of a plague.
How has Venice prepared for Fertitta's visit?
Venice authorities increased security due to planned demonstrations and Fertitta's presence during a large festival.
What are resident concerns regarding high-profile events in Venice?
Residents complain about the impact of mass tourism and the city's frequent use as a backdrop for large, high-profile events.
What is the significance of Fertitta's 'Freedom 250 Coastal Diplomacy Tour'?
The tour marks the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence and serves as a diplomatic journey around the Italian peninsula.

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