Andy Burnham Named UK's Labour Party Leader and Incoming Prime Minister
Leadership Transition in the UK Government
Confirmation of Andy Burnham as Labour Party Leader
LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham was confirmed as the new leader of Britain's governing Labour Party on Friday, replacing Keir Starmer.
Upcoming Appointment as Prime Minister
Burnham will formally become prime minister on Monday.
Media Coverage and Reporting
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James, editing by Sam Tabahriti)