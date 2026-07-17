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As life expectancy rises, talks start on a UN treaty to protect older people - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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As life expectancy rises, talks start on a UN treaty to protect older people

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Aging Human Rights

UN Negotiates New Treaty to Enhance Rights and Protection for Older People Worldwide

Global Efforts to Address Ageism and Protect Older People

By Emma Farge

GENEVA, July 17 (Reuters) - A United Nations meeting this week heard calls for an end to ageism and better protection against what campaigners say are hidden abuses as negotiations began on a treaty to strengthen the rights of older people.

Background and Purpose of the Treaty

The week of talks in Geneva ending on Friday were initiated and chaired by Argentina in efforts to combat exclusion, discrimination and neglect as life expectancy rises. The U.N. projects that the number of people over 65 will double in the next 50 years to become a fifth of the world's population.

Statements from Key Leaders

"Our objective is not just to address the needs of the present, but also to prepare a system that can meet the needs of the future," said Carlos Mario Foradori, Argentina's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva.

"This goal is to build an instrument that strengthens the dignity, protection, and the rights of millions of older persons globally."

Main Backers and Supporters

Brazil, Slovenia, the Philippines and Gambia are the proposed treaty's other main backers, and Chile and South Africa were among countries that voiced support in the week-long talks.

Timeline and Negotiation Process

Negotiators are set to meet again in Geneva in October and it is not clear how long negotiations might last. It can take years for such treaties to be agreed on.

Current Gaps in Legal Protection

Although there are already human rights treaties that have non-discrimination clauses based on race and gender, none exist for age.

Hidden Abuses and Testimonies

"There are many situations where people are not fully protected by existing law," said Heidrun Mollenkopf, President of AGE Platform Europe, a network of older people. 

"It's completely hidden what's going on," she told Reuters, referring to what she said were abuses in nursing homes by carers that have included chemical restraints to control the behaviour of people with dementia.

There had even been cases of homicide, she said, without identifying such incidents.

Challenges and Ageism in Society

Prevalence of Ageism

'PERVASIVE' AGEISM

A U.N.-appointed independent expert on the human rights of older people recommended reforms in a 2021 report, saying ageism was pervasive globally and that deeply embedded stereotypes about age were informing laws and policies.

Examples of Discrimination

Rights groups refer to examples such as mandatory retirement ages, age limits on jury duty and diminished cancer screening offers for people above a certain age.

"There are age restrictions that go completely unchallenged," said Bridget Sleap, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, a rights watchdog. "The idea that people should just stop working because they have a birthday, it's arbitrary."

Momentum for Change

Impact of Recent Events

Informal U.N. meetings on addressing discrimination against older people have taken place since 2011 but campaigners say the high proportion of COVID-19 deaths among the aged increased the momentum for formal negotiations.

Successive heatwaves in Europe that have disproportionately killed seniors and prompted some governments to provide support have also increased the pressure, campaigners say.

Outlook and Future Prospects

Margaret Gillis, 67, founding President of the International Longevity Centre Canada, said she expects a "fight". She said autocratic states could try to water down a treaty, and other states might resist if they feared new healthcare costs.

"I hope a treaty will come in my lifetime," said Mollenkopf, who is 85. "But I'm afraid it might not."

Reporting

(Reporting by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • UN held first session July 13–17 2026 in Geneva on a binding treaty to protect rights of older persons (led by Argentina) (indico.un.org)
  • UN projects global population aged 65+ to nearly double by 2050—from 703 million to 1.5 billion—making up one‑sixth of humanity (un.org)
  • Ageism is pervasive: half the world holds ageist attitudes; laws and policies often inadequately protect older people, prompting call for a specific UN treaty (hrw.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UN considering a treaty to protect older people?
The UN is addressing rising life expectancy, increased ageism, discrimination, and abuses that are not fully covered by current laws.
Which countries are backing the proposed treaty for older people?
Argentina, Brazil, Slovenia, the Philippines, and Gambia are the main backers, with support from Chile and South Africa.
What kind of abuses are older people facing according to campaigners?
Abuses include neglect, chemical restraints in nursing homes, and discrimination in employment and healthcare.
How significant is the demographic shift in the older population?
The number of people over 65 is expected to double in 50 years, reaching a fifth of the world's population.
What challenges might the treaty process face?
Potential challenges include resistance from states fearing higher healthcare costs and attempts by autocratic countries to weaken the treaty.

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