EU Sanctions Russian Executive and Five Firms Over Drone Manufacturing

EU Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities Involved in Drone Production

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - The European Union announced sanctions on Friday against a Russian executive and five Russian companies, saying they were involved in the manufacture of drones.

Background and Reasons for Sanctions

• The Council of the European Union said the decision had been made in the wake of escalating Russian attacks on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine this month.

Individuals and Entities Targeted

• It said it was imposing sanctions on Irina Kharisova, chair of the board of ABS Electro.

• The five Russian entities on the list were part of the ABS Electro group of companies, which develops and manufactures electronic and radio-electronic components needed for drone warfare, the Council added.

Role in Russian Military-Industrial Complex

• "These actors form part of the Russian military-industrial complex, specifically by being involved in drone manufacturing," the Council of the European Union said in a statement.

Details of Sanctions

• The sanctions mean Kharisova's assets are frozen, and that Kharisova will be banned from travelling to the EU.

Future EU Sanctions and Broader Measures

• The EU is also trying to agree a 21st package of sanctions against Russia, which would target Russia's banks ‌and crypto networks as well as drone production, oil traders and refiners.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)