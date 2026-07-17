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EU imposes sanctions on Russian executive, five companies over drones - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU imposes sanctions on Russian executive, five companies over drones

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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EU Sanctions Russian Executive and Five Firms Over Drone Manufacturing

EU Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities Involved in Drone Production

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - The European Union announced sanctions on Friday against a Russian executive and five Russian companies, saying they were involved in the manufacture of drones.

Background and Reasons for Sanctions

• The Council of the European Union said the decision had been made in the wake of escalating Russian attacks on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine this month.

Individuals and Entities Targeted

• It said it was imposing sanctions on Irina Kharisova, chair of the board of ABS Electro.

• The five Russian entities on the list were part of the ABS Electro group of companies, which develops and manufactures electronic and radio-electronic components needed for drone warfare, the Council added.

Role in Russian Military-Industrial Complex

• "These actors form part of the Russian military-industrial complex, specifically by being involved in drone manufacturing," the Council of the European Union said in a statement.

Details of Sanctions

• The sanctions mean Kharisova's assets are frozen, and that Kharisova will be banned from travelling to the EU.

Future EU Sanctions and Broader Measures

• The EU is also trying to agree a 21st package of sanctions against Russia, which would target Russia's banks ‌and crypto networks as well as drone production, oil traders and refiners.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Irina Kharisova, chair of ABS Electro, is sanctioned with assets frozen and banned from EU travel, alongside five related companies providing electronic and radio components for drone systems (consilium.europa.eu).
  • The targeted entities enhance Russian UAVs, including Shahed and Geran drones, by improving electronic warfare resilience (consilium.europa.eu).
  • This action responds to intensified drone and missile strikes on Kyiv in early July 2026 and reinforces the EU’s commitment to ramping up sanctions (consilium.europa.eu).
  • The measures align with broader EU objectives to weaken Russia’s military-industrial complex and uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty (eeas.europa.eu).
  • Concurrently, the EU is preparing its 21st sanctions package, proposing to target Russian and third-country banks, crypto platforms, drone infrastructure, oil traders/refiners, and critical infrastructure like ports and refineries (eeas.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is affected by the EU's new sanctions?
The sanctions target Irina Kharisova, chair of ABS Electro, and five companies within the ABS Electro group involved in drone manufacturing.
Why did the EU impose these sanctions?
The sanctions were imposed due to the involvement of these entities in manufacturing drones used in escalating Russian attacks on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine.
What do the EU sanctions entail?
The sanctions freeze assets and ban Irina Kharisova from traveling to the EU.
Are additional sanctions against Russia planned?
The EU is working on a 21st package of sanctions targeting Russian banks, crypto networks, drone production, oil traders, and refiners.

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