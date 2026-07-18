Germany Upgrades to High Threat Security Level Following Attack Intelligence
Germany Raises Security Alert Amid Rising Threats
FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Germany is upgrading its security stance to a "high threat level" from a previous "abstract threat level" based on increasing reports and intelligence, the country's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said in a German newspaper interview published on Saturday.
Official Statements on Security Upgrade
• "This means that the risk of attacks must be reckoned with at all times in Germany," he was quoted as telling Welt am Sonntag.
• “Plans for attacks against our country are clearly discernible,” he added.
Identified Risks and Targets
• He cited risks to German infrastructure, individuals and institutions.
• The Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for more details.
Recent Attacks and Security Incidents
• Germany has seen a number of attacks in recent years.
Notable Attack Cases
Magdeburg Christmas Market Attack
• In one prominent case, a Saudi doctor was sentenced to life in prison last month for killing six people and injuring hundreds by ramming a rented BMW into crowds at a historic market in the eastern city of Magdeburg days before Christmas in 2024.
Solingen Festival Stabbing
• In another episode, a German court last year found a Syrian citizen guilty of an Islamic State-inspired 2024 stabbing attack at a festival in the western city of Solingen in which three people were killed and 10 others injured.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)