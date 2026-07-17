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Soccer-Spain's Sanchez to attend World Cup final alongside Trump amid tensions - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Spain's Sanchez to attend World Cup final alongside Trump amid tensions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Spain's Sanchez and Trump Will Attend World Cup Final Amid Diplomatic Strains

Diplomatic Tensions and the World Cup Final

Background of Strained Relations

MADRID, July 17 (Reuters) - Spain's Pedro Sanchez and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to meet again at Sunday's World Cup final, as strained relations between the two leaders over defence spending and the war with Iran continue to simmer.

World Cup Final Meeting

Sanchez, the Spanish prime minister, will be in New Jersey for the game, his office said on Friday, where Trump could end up handing the trophy to the Spanish team, who play Argentina.

Defence Spending Disputes

Trump has repeatedly criticised Spain over the government's refusal to commit to NATO's target of spending 5% of GDP on defence, making numerous threats of trade reprisals.

Recent NATO Summit Developments

The latest came earlier this month at the NATO summit in Ankara when Trump told his advisers to "cut off all trade with Spain, including visits."

The U.S. leader later softened his tone, saying Spain had honoured the request for payments and been "very generous", a statement which Sanchez's government understood as a reference to Madrid complying with its agreed defence spending target of 2% of GDP.

Military Base Access and Iran Conflict

Sanchez, who also angered Trump's administration earlier this year by denying use of its military bases and airspace during the U.S. attack on Iran, at the time said Spain sought the best possible relations with its allies.

The two leaders held an informal, friendly conversation at the summit limited to topics including the World Cup, he said.

Spain-U.S. Relations Beyond the Summit

Sanchez's Visits to the United States

The Spanish leader has travelled frequently to the United States during his time in office, mostly for UN General Assembly meetings in New York. He visited Washington in 2023 for bilateral meetings with former U.S. President Joe Biden.

Royal Family's Attendance

The Spanish royal family, including King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, have also confirmed they will attend the final.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Victoria Waldersee; editing by Charlie Devereux and Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Sánchez and Trump to share VIP box at MetLife Stadium during Sunday’s Spain–Argentina final
  • Tensions persist: Trump had threatened trade reprisals over Spain’s refusal to raise defence spending above 2% of GDP; rhetoric softened after Madrid’s increased contributions (investing.com)
  • Spain firmly opposes U.S. strikes on Iran—denying use of its airbases and airspace, a stance that strained bilateral relations (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Spain's Pedro Sanchez and US President Donald Trump attending the World Cup final?
Both leaders will attend the World Cup final in New Jersey, with Trump potentially handing the trophy to the Spanish team if they win.
What are the main issues causing tensions between Spain and the United States?
Tensions include disputes over Spain's defense spending commitments to NATO and disagreements related to US military actions in Iran.
Has the Spanish royal family confirmed attendance at the World Cup final?
Yes, King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofia have confirmed their attendance.
What recent actions did Trump threaten regarding Spain?
Trump threatened to cut off all trade with Spain due to disputes over NATO defense spending targets.
Where have Sanchez and Trump previously met in person?
The two leaders have met at various summits, including a recent NATO summit in Ankara.

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