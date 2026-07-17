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From defeat to Downing Street: the rise, fall and return of Andy Burnham - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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From defeat to Downing Street: the rise, fall and return of Andy Burnham

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Politics UK News leadership Government

Andy Burnham’s Remarkable Rise: From Political Defeat to UK Prime Minister

By Andrew MacAskill and Elizabeth Piper

The Journey of Andy Burnham: From Setback to Success

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - After enduring one of the worst moments of his career when he lost his second bid for the Labour leadership in 2015, Andy Burnham spoke of the pain of being "rejected by people you know" and left for Manchester to escape London politics.

Just over a decade later, the man whose stint as Greater Manchester mayor saw him dubbed 'the King of the North' has taken over as Labour leader unopposed and, next week, will become Britain's seventh prime minister in that period.

The defeat and self-imposed exile that appeared to end his chances of ever becoming prime minister instead helped propel him to the most powerful job in Britain.

Labour Leadership and Vision for Change

After being elected Labour leader on Friday, Burnham promised the biggest change in four decades to the way Britain was governed, arguing that centralised government in London had ignored the needs of local communities.

"I will work to build a new politics. The country is crying out for it," Burnham said. "People are looking for us to deliver, and we will."

Burnham Brings Hope, Charisma - and Unanswered Questions

Known for his easy-going manner and natural optimism, Burnham, 56, offers a marked contrast to the more restrained and stilted style of his predecessor, Keir Starmer.

Over nine years as Greater Manchester mayor, Burnham earned a reputation as a skilled communicator prepared to take on central government in pursuit of a better deal for his area of northwestern England.

Burnham's pitch to his party is that he has the experience and vision to connect with voters and defeat the populist anti-immigration Reform UK party, led by veteran Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, which has topped the opinion polls for months.

One Labour lawmaker said Burnham's victory had transformed the mood among colleagues, convincing many that the party had finally found a leader capable of taking on — and defeating — Reform before the next national election in 2029.

"It feels like the dark clouds that had been sitting over the party have been lifted," the lawmaker said, on condition of anonymity. "There is an element of hope again."

Uncertainties Within the Labour Party

Yet despite the enthusiasm surrounding Burnham, there is anxiety from some in his party about what his government will actually look like.

In his only speech since returning to parliament three weeks ago, Burnham said his main theme would be shifting power from central government towards regional leaders, something he called the "biggest rebalancing of power" in recent British history.

That ambition sits alongside his belief in "business-friendly socialism", a philosophy that seeks to combine greater state control of essential services such as energy and transport with close cooperation between government and business.

The approach has left investors unsure how much he will prioritise either state intervention or market forces.

Even senior ministers do not know what Burnham's cabinet team will look like, according to their aides, making it difficult to gauge his government's priorities.

Those who worked with him in Manchester say this is the way Burnham likes to work: by listening, and testing ideas.

"He would spend the day out and about talking to people rather than ... writing reports," said Rose Marley, a mayoral adviser in Manchester and the head of Co-operatives UK, a not-for-profit body that supports member-owned businesses.

Early Life and Political Ascent

Rose Through Ranks Under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown

Burnham was born in Liverpool, where his father worked as a telephone engineer and his mother as a receptionist. He graduated in English from Cambridge ​and then followed a familiar route into politics, working first as a researcher and then as an adviser ⁠in parliament.

He first served as a junior minister under then-prime minister Tony Blair, and later as culture and then health minister under Blair's successor, Gordon Brown.

He mounted his first unsuccessful bid for the Labour leadership in 2010, his second five years later.

Criticism and Shifting Priorities

Some Labour critics accuse Burnham of repeatedly changing priorities ​during his career.

In the last year, Burnham has criticised the government for "being in hock to the bond markets" with its fiscal conservatism. He has called for ⁠nationalisation of key industries and for Britain to rejoin the European Union.

But in recent weeks, he has modified his message. He said his "bond markets" comment had been misrepresented; that the nation's finances were too constrained for large-scale nationalisations; and that Britain was not going to rejoin the EU any time soon.

Relations with Keir Starmer and Party Dynamics

In 2022, after the last soccer World Cup, Starmer as opposition leader poked fun at Burnham, always seen as a rival, likening him to someone who would switch allegiance to whoever might win the tournament.

Burnham "got to see his 'boyhood ⁠team' Argentina win ​the World Cup", he said in a speech. "It was a mixed bag because he also got to see his 'boyhood team' ​France lose the final and his 'boyhood teams' Morocco and Croatia lose in the semis."

Yet Starmer eventually undermined his own standing in his time in office with perennial U-turns when his policies faced pushback.

Burnham’s Challenge: Leading Boldly

To avoid this trap and rebuild support before the next parliamentary election, several lawmakers said Burnham would have to show he could lead boldly.

Otherwise, one Labour lawmaker said, he could also ​find himself out of power in two years.

(Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham lost Labour leadership contests in 2010 and 2015—finishing behind Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn—and retreated from Westminster to rebuild his political influence as mayor of Greater Manchester (fullfact.org).
  • Dubbed the “King of the North,” Burnham’s tenure as mayor raised his profile and helped consolidate support: he secured overwhelming backing from Labour MPs—349 endorsements—making his leadership unchallengeable (apnews.com).
  • Formally declared Labour leader on July 17, 2026, Burnham is expected to become Britain’s seventh prime minister in a decade on July 20—after Keir Starmer resigns and advises the King (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Andy Burnham?
Andy Burnham is the former Mayor of Greater Manchester and recently became the Labour leader set to be the UK's next prime minister.
What challenges face Andy Burnham's leadership?
There are unanswered questions about his government’s priorities and potential conflicts between state intervention and market forces.
How has Andy Burnham impacted the Labour Party?
His leadership has revitalized party morale and is viewed as a key to reclaiming support ahead of the 2029 national election.

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