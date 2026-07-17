Incoming PM Andy Burnham Promises Inclusive Labour Cabinet Representation

Andy Burnham Addresses Cabinet Selection and Party Unity

Confirmation as Labour Leader

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham, Britain's incoming prime minister, said on Friday he had not yet decided who would serve in his cabinet but his team of senior ministers would reflect all parts of the Labour Party.

Cabinet Composition and Representation

Undecided Cabinet Members

Speaking in London after being formally confirmed as Labour leader and succeeding Keir Starmer, Burnham said he had not yet made up his mind about the composition of his top team.

Commitment to Inclusivity

Reflecting All Communities

"I haven't made any decisions yet about who will be in that top team. But I will soon, and when I have, you will see it reflects all parts of our party, all communities," Burnham said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by William James and Alistair Smout, writing by Sam Tabahriti, editing by William Schomberg)