GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Senior Merz ally under pressure in Germany over surrogate baby - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Senior Merz ally under pressure in Germany over surrogate baby

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics Europe Law CDU/CSU Surrogacy

Pressure Mounts on Germany’s CDU Leader Jens Spahn Over US Surrogacy Case

Controversy Surrounding Jens Spahn’s Surrogacy Decision

Background of the Incident

BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) - A senior member of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ruling conservatives faced pressure to resign on Friday after having a baby born through a surrogate mother in the United States, contrary to his own party's opposition to surrogacy.

Jens Spahn, the parliamentary leader of Merz's Christian Democrat party and its sister Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), drew heavy criticism after news emerged that he had become a parent with his husband through a surrogate mother.

Spahn’s Personal Reflections

"I wrestled with myself for a long time, including on the subject of surrogacy. I was torn for a long time," he told the mass market Bild daily on Friday.

Legal and Political Context

German Laws on Surrogacy

Surrogacy is prohibited in Germany, although it is not illegal to bring up a child born of a surrogate mother outside Germany.

CDU’s Stance and Internal Reactions

The CDU voted to uphold the ban on surrogacy inside Germany at its party conference in February, and the news about Spahn's move to use a surrogate in the United States prompted calls from some in the party for Spahn to step down.

"Jens Spahn is no longer fit to remain as leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group and must resign," Daniel Peters, the head of the CDU in the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern told Bild.

Spahn said he would discuss his position with members of his parliamentary group.

Broader European Debate on Surrogacy

Ethical and Social Dimensions

The episode was the latest in a series that have underlined the sensitivity of the surrogacy issue in Europe, with the interests of would-be parents unable to have children coming up against those who say the practice is exploitative.

International Responses

Italy’s Position

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni once described surrogacy as "inhuman" and her government made it illegal to seek surrogacy abroad. France and Spain also ban surrogacy.

German Leadership’s Perspective

Merz said the story was deeply affecting many people in Germany "in all its dimensions – human, legal, social and ethical" but he added that he saw no reason for the law to change.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Spahn’s use of a U.S. surrogate contradicts his past public opposition and the CDU’s February stance reaffirming Germany’s surrogacy ban (zdfheute.de).
  • Criticism is mounting from within his party (including demands for resignation), as well as from church figures and commentators who see his action as undermining legal and ethical norms (zeit.de).
  • German law (Embryo Protection Act and Adoptionsvermittlungsgesetz) prohibits surrogacy and its facilitation; while raising a child born via foreign surrogate isn’t illegal, the move raises legal ambiguity and ethical debate (verwaltung.bund.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Jens Spahn under pressure in Germany?
Jens Spahn is facing pressure to resign after it was revealed he had a baby through surrogacy in the US, contrary to his party's stance against surrogacy.
Is surrogacy legal in Germany?
Surrogacy is prohibited in Germany, although it is not illegal to raise a child born via surrogacy abroad.
What is the CDU/CSU's position on surrogacy?
The CDU/CSU opposes surrogacy and voted in February to uphold a ban on the practice inside Germany.
What are the consequences for Jens Spahn following the surrogacy news?
Some party members have called for Spahn to resign from his position as parliamentary leader of the CDU/CSU group.
How has the surrogacy issue affected public debate in Germany?
The issue has sparked debate on the legal, ethical, and social dimensions of surrogacy and highlighted differing views within Europe.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Northern Ireland's Donaldson seeks to appeal convictions for child sex offences, BBC reports

Northern Ireland's Donaldson seeks to appeal convictions for child sex offences, BBC reports

Image for Venice braces for protests as U.S. ambassador Fertitta arrives on superyacht

Venice braces for protests as U.S. ambassador Fertitta arrives on superyacht

Image for From defeat to Downing Street: the rise, fall and return of Andy Burnham

From defeat to Downing Street: the rise, fall and return of Andy Burnham

Image for Analysis-Andy Burnham bets political future on remaking Britain's centralised state

Analysis-Andy Burnham bets political future on remaking Britain's centralised state

Image for Factbox-What is new Labour leader Andy Burnham's policy approach for Britain?

Factbox-What is new Labour leader Andy Burnham's policy approach for Britain?

Image for UK's Burnham says new cabinet will reflect all parts of Labour Party

UK's Burnham says new cabinet will reflect all parts of Labour Party

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Israeli strikes kill Palestinians attending Gaza funeral for earlier strike victim
Israeli strikes kill Palestinians attending Gaza funeral for earlier strike victim
Image for Brenda Fricker, Oscar-winning Irish actress, dies aged 81
Brenda Fricker, Oscar-winning Irish actress, dies aged 81
Image for EU imposes sanctions on Russian executive, five companies over drones
EU imposes sanctions on Russian executive, five companies over drones
Image for Soccer-Spain's Sanchez to attend World Cup final alongside Trump amid tensions
Soccer-Spain's Sanchez to attend World Cup final alongside Trump amid tensions
Image for UK's Andy Burnham confirmed as new Labour Party leader
UK's Andy Burnham confirmed as new Labour Party leader
Image for As life expectancy rises, talks start on a UN treaty to protect older people
As life expectancy rises, talks start on a UN treaty to protect older people
Image for Wildfires, drought and storms hound Europe even as heatwave recedes
Wildfires, drought and storms hound Europe even as heatwave recedes
Image for Hungary channels water to protect UNESCO bird haven amid drought
Hungary channels water to protect UNESCO bird haven amid drought
Image for Soccer-In Lamine Yamal's old neighbourhood, World Cup final against Messi brings pride
Soccer-In Lamine Yamal's old neighbourhood, World Cup final against Messi brings pride
Image for Polish president vetoes bills that would have improved rights of same-sex couples
Polish president vetoes bills that would have improved rights of same-sex couples
Image for Russian attack on Ukrainian port kills two, damages three vessels, prosecutors say
Russian attack on Ukrainian port kills two, damages three vessels, prosecutors say
Image for Two dead after violent thunderstorms in France, 53,000 without power
Two dead after violent thunderstorms in France, 53,000 without power
View All Headlines Posts