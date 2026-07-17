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Analysis-Andy Burnham bets political future on remaking Britain's centralised state

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Andy Burnham’s Ambitious Plan to Reform Britain’s Centralised State and Economy

Transforming Power Structures and Tackling Regional Inequality

By Andrew MacAskill, Alistair Smout and Andy Bruce

Burnham’s Vision for a Decentralised Britain

LONDON/MANCHESTER, July 17 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham, Britain's next prime minister, is staking his premiership on a goal that has eluded most British leaders: transforming one of the most centralised countries in the Western world to tackle stubborn regional inequality.

Burnham has promised what he calls the "biggest rebalancing of power our country has ever seen", shifting power away from central government and giving regional leaders greater control over spending, transport, housing, skills and economic growth.

The ambition, central to Burnham's vision, carries significant political risks. The work will be vastly complex, there is likely to be resistance from those in central government, and any benefits will take time to flow through.

Burnham will have no more than three years before the next national election, and voters have punished previous leaders who promised but failed to deliver on pledges to transform Britain.

"If you talk a good game, but don't actually pass any of the power on, or it happens very slowly, people get impatient and get frustrated by it," said Henri Murison, chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Group, a lobby group of northern English business and civic leaders.

The Case for Devolving Economic Power

Britain’s Centralised System and Regional Inequality

Britain is one of the most centralised developed democracies in tax and spending, and among the most economically unequal. Many economists and lawmakers argue that those problems are directly linked.

About 6% of tax revenue is raised at levels below national government, compared with 20% in France and about half in Germany and the United States, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

This has exacerbated regional inequalities, which are larger than those between eastern and western Germany and northern and southern Italy, two of Europe's most economically unequal countries.

Proponents say regions with control over revenue have stronger incentives to attract businesses and expand the tax base.

Challenges in Building Local Accountability

But to make that work, experts say Burnham will have to do more than transfer budgets. It will involve building a new machinery of local accountability and financial control in parts of England where such systems are weak or non-existent.

Only 5% of local government bodies produced fully audited accounts for 2024/2025 - one reason why the government's own spending watchdog declined for a third year running to sign off the UK's Whole of Government Accounts.

"Getting the accountability culture right isn't a 'nice-to-have' at all - it's actually existential for devolution to endure," said Marcus Johns, senior researcher at the Fabian Society think tank.

He cited Britain's long history of creating regional bodies, then abolishing them when political support faded.

For Johns, the answer is not just to disperse executive power but also to strengthen local democratic institutions, by empowering scrutiny bodies to question regional politicians and giving accounting officers a legal duty to account for funds raised locally.

The Evolution of Devolution in the UK

Britain has expanded devolution in stages over three decades, creating parliaments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and elected mayors in several English city regions.

Burnham's agenda is expected to focus on transferring more decision-making powers to regional leaders in England, where 85% of the United Kingdom population live, while granting some additional powers to the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Lessons from Previous Devolution Efforts

Evidence from the earlier wave of devolution for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, where the governments are responsible for areas such as healthcare and policing, suggests it has not boosted growth there.

All three nations are ranked in the bottom half of Britain's regions for economic growth since the late 1990s.

However, their politicians argue that their devolved administrations lack the meaningful tax-raising and borrowing powers needed to shape their economies and drive economic growth.

Expert Insights on Regional Capacity

Akash Paun, programme director for devolution at the Institute for Government think tank, said Burnham's time as mayor of Greater Manchester gave him a clear understanding of what regions need.

But he said moving powers across England could not happen at the same speed everywhere.

"He might find there's less low-hanging fruit than he would hope," Paun said. "One needs to ensure that you've got institutions, leaders and capacity able to exercise those functions appropriately. So you may not be able to do that all overnight."

Burnham's Devolution Gamble Carries Risks

Symbolic and Practical Steps Forward

Burnham has proposed opening a new prime ministerial office in Manchester, his planned "nerve centre for a rewired Britain".

Beyond that symbolic step, it remains unclear how far he is willing — or able — to go in transferring meaningful powers and resources.

Historical Context and Political Resistance

Prime ministers since the 1960s have promised to devolve power or sought to address regional imbalances.

David Cameron championed the idea of a "Northern Powerhouse" for England, creating the mayoralty that Burnham later held. Fellow Conservative Boris Johnson later rolled out a "Levelling Up" programme without transferring powers.

But departments, including the finance ministry, have been reluctant to give up control over spending decisions, especially where local finances are weak or accountability is unclear.

Some economists have questioned the economic benefits of devolution, while costs are inevitable.

Immediate Challenges and External Pressures

Burnham will also face more immediate pressures, including international crises and finding short-term ways to boost the economy when budgets are tight.

"Burnham may want to be the 'devolution PM', but the world will have other ideas," former Conservative prime m

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham promises “the biggest rebalancing of power our country has ever seen,” including establishing a “No 10 North” hub in Manchester to shift decision-making outside Whitehall.
  • Britain remains one of the most centralised OECD nations: approximately 6 % of tax revenue is raised below national government, versus around 20 % in France and roughly 50 % in Germany and the U.S.
  • Systemic financial governance issues persist: the Whole of Government Accounts for 2024‑25 received a third consecutive disclaimer from the UK’s NAO, largely due to unreliable or missing audited data from local authorities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Britain considered a highly centralised country?
Britain raises only about 6% of tax revenue below the national government level, much less than countries like France, Germany, and the US.
What are the main challenges to devolving power in the UK?
Challenges include bureaucratic resistance, slow benefits, lack of local accountability systems, and previous failures to deliver effective devolution.
Has previous devolution boosted economic growth in UK regions?
No, evidence shows that earlier devolution in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland has not significantly improved regional growth.
What institutional changes are needed for successful devolution?
Experts say strong local accountability and financial control systems, along with stronger local democratic institutions, are necessary for enduring devolution.

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