Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Russia Kill 7; Moscow Oil Depot Hit, Fire Reported

Details of Drone Attacks and Their Impact

Warehouse Attack in Kotovsk

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Waves of Ukrainian drone attacks killed seven people working at a warehouse south of Moscow and sparked a fire at an oil depot in the wider capital region, regional governors said on Saturday.

Governor Evgeniy Pervyshov said 25 people were injured after Ukrainian drones slammed into a warehouse owned by Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, in the city of Kotovsk in the Tambov region, roughly 475 kilometres (295 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Casualties and Injuries

"Seven people working the night shift died on the spot," Pervyshov wrote on Telegram.

"28 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were shot down on approach. If they had achieved their goal, the number of civilian casualties could have been much higher."

Oil Depot Fire in Noginsk

In a separate incident, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said falling drone debris caused a fire to break out at an oil depot in the city of Noginsk.

Damage and Evacuation

He did not specify the damage to the facility, but said two people were injured in the city and a nearby maternity hospital had been evacuated.

Official Statements

(Reporting by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)