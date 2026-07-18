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Ukrainian drone attacks kill seven warehouse workers in Russia, spark fire at Moscow region oil depot

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 18, 2026

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Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Russia Kill 7; Moscow Oil Depot Hit, Fire Reported

Details of Drone Attacks and Their Impact

Warehouse Attack in Kotovsk

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Waves of Ukrainian drone attacks killed seven people working at a warehouse south of Moscow and sparked a fire at an oil depot in the wider capital region, regional governors said on Saturday.

Governor Evgeniy Pervyshov said 25 people were injured after Ukrainian drones slammed into a warehouse owned by Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, in the city of Kotovsk in the Tambov region, roughly 475 kilometres (295 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Casualties and Injuries

"Seven people working the night shift died on the spot," Pervyshov wrote on Telegram.

"28 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were shot down on approach. If they had achieved their goal, the number of civilian casualties could have been much higher."

Oil Depot Fire in Noginsk

In a separate incident, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said falling drone debris caused a fire to break out at an oil depot in the city of Noginsk.

Damage and Evacuation

He did not specify the damage to the facility, but said two people were injured in the city and a nearby maternity hospital had been evacuated.

Official Statements

(Reporting by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Seven night‑shift workers were killed and 24 injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a Wildberries warehouse in Kotovsk, Tambov region, with fires since contained, according to regional governor Evgeniy Pervyshov (tambov.kp.ru).
  • Debris from another wave of drones hit an oil depot in Noginsk, Moscow region, causing a fire, injuring two and triggering the evacuation of a nearby maternity hospital, per Governor Andrei Vorobyov (meduza.io).
  • The Wildberries attack occurred at around 475 km southeast of Moscow; the company confirmed damage at both Kotovsk and a second site in Elektrostal, with emergency services responding swiftly (tambov.kp.ru).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Ukrainian drone attacks south of Moscow?
Seven warehouse workers were killed in the drone strikes in Kotovsk, Tambov region.
Where did the Ukrainian drone attacks take place?
The attacks occurred in Kotovsk, Tambov region, and caused a fire at an oil depot in the Moscow region city of Noginsk.
Who was injured during the attack?
Twenty-five people were injured at the warehouse and two people were injured in Noginsk city.
What facility was targeted by the Ukrainian drone strikes near Moscow?
A warehouse owned by Wildberries and an oil depot in Noginsk were targeted.
What action was taken after the attack caused a fire at the oil depot?
A nearby maternity hospital was evacuated as a precaution following the fire.

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