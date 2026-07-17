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Ukraine's Zelenskiy aims to improve ties with Poland after row over military honour - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy aims to improve ties with Poland after row over military honour

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Seeks Improved Ties with Poland After Controversy

Efforts to Repair Relations Between Ukraine and Poland

Background of the Controversy

July 17 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday took steps to repair a rift with key ally Poland over his decision in May to name a Ukrainian army unit in honour of World War Two fighters who killed Poles.

Actions Taken by Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy chaired a meeting of senior officials devoted to relations with Poland and pledged to expand investigations into those killings by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), a pro-independence armed group, and open intelligence files.

Importance of Polish Support

Zelenskiy told the meeting that improved ties were critical in view of Poland's considerable help to Ukraine since Russia's invasion of its smaller neighbour in 2022. Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Zelenskiy of Poland's top honour after he announced the naming plan.

Statements from Zelenskiy

"The priorities are clear: All of us in Europe need good neighbourly, equal, and mutually beneficial relations built on respect," Zelenskiy wrote on X after the meeting.

"Poland provided significant support to Ukraine after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, and we are grateful to Poland."

Reactions from Poland

Response from Polish Leadership

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk welcomed Zelenskiy's comments. "We are ready for a serious and friendly dialogue on the issues that unite us and those that divide us today," Tusk wrote on X.

Historical Context and Ongoing Issues

Opening of Archives and Investigations

At the meeting, Zelenskiy pledged new diplomatic measures to ease tensions and said officials would open the archives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine on mass killings of ethnic Polish civilians in the Volhynia region, now in northwestern Ukraine.

Historical Data

Historians say that the UPA and allied nationalist forces killed 70,000 to 100,000 Poles there from 1943 to 1945, seeking to remove the population from future Ukrainian territory. Thousands of Ukrainians died in reprisal killings.

Further Commitments by Ukraine

Zelenskiy said more effort would be made to exhume victims, expand dialogue and provide resources to a Ukrainian history institute.

Perspectives on the UPA and National Memory

Ukraine’s Position on Honouring the UPA

Ukrainian officials have given no indication that they will rescind the decision to name the army unit after the UPA, saying it is up to Ukraine to decide which heroes it is to honour.

UPA’s Role in Ukrainian History

Some Ukrainians regard the UPA as heroic for fighting against both Nazi German invaders and Soviet troops and as a symbol of Kyiv's struggle for independence from Moscow.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar and by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy’s May decree to honor a Ukrainian unit with the name “Heroes of the UPA” triggered diplomatic strain, as the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) is associated in Poland with WWII massacres of tens of thousands of ethnic Poles in Volhynia (polskieradio.pl).
  • The European Parliament condemned the naming as an “unprovoked escalation” that disrespects Polish sensitivities and European values, recalling Poland’s steadfast support for Ukraine (pap.pl).
  • Zelenskiy responded by convening senior officials, committing to open the archives of the Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service on the Volhynia killings, expand exhumations, and bolster Ukrainian‑Polish historical dialogue, while Poland welcomes a friendly, serious dialogue (eng.ipn.gov.pl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was there tension between Ukraine and Poland?
Tension arose after President Zelenskiy honored a Ukrainian army unit linked to WWII-era killings of Poles, leading to a diplomatic rift.
What steps did Zelenskiy take to repair relations with Poland?
Zelenskiy chaired a meeting, pledged access to intelligence archives, expanded investigations, and proposed diplomatic measures.
How did Polish officials respond to Zelenskiy's actions?
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk welcomed Zelenskiy's comments, expressing readiness for serious and friendly dialogue.
What historical events are at the center of the Ukraine-Poland dispute?
The dispute centers on the Ukrainian Insurgent Army's mass killings of Poles in the Volhynia region during WWII.
Will Ukraine rescind the army unit's name honoring the UPA?
Ukrainian officials have indicated they will not rescind the decision, saying it is a matter for Ukraine to decide.

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